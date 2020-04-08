What are the environmental effects of chemotherapeutic drugs?

Chemotherapeutic drugs, also known as antineoplastic agents, that are prescribed to treat a range of cancer types, enter the aquatic environment via human excretion and wastewater treatment facilities. A review published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry indicates that very few studies have characterized the effects of antineoplastic agents that are released into aquatic environments.

The authors noted that with hundreds of antineoplastic agents in late-stage clinical development, it is essential to understand the toxicity of these compounds in aquatic environments in order to inform future regulations.

The global population is aging, and cancer-fighting pharmaceuticals are being detected in water systems. We need to be proactive as a scientific community and identify potential gaps in our knowledge regarding the consequences of anti-neoplastic exposure in aquatic organisms."

Christopher J. Martyniuk, corresponding author, University of Florida at the College of Veterinary Medicine

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Wormington, A.M., et al. (2020) Antineoplastic Agents: Environmental Prevalence and Adverse Outcomes in Aquatic Organisms. Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry. doi.org/10.1002/etc.4687.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel immunotherapy eradicates solid tumors in mice without adverse side effects
Who should be taking antimalarial drugs as treatment against COVID-19?
New blood test detects more than 50 types of cancer, including at early, more treatable stages
Researchers identify new therapeutic strategies against cancer
Pilot study will provide data for further testing of gut microbiome analysis
Cancer patients face treatment delays and uncertainty as coronavirus cripples hospitals
New viable therapeutic strategy found for ER+ breast cancer
UVA researchers find way to enhance cancer outcomes by examining patients' genetic data

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antihypertensive drugs may protect against COVID-19 in heart patients