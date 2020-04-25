Annals of Internal Medicine: COVID-19 and other health system catastrophes

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries below are not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus.

Ventilator Triage Policies During the COVID-19 Pandemic at U.S. Hospitals Associated With Members of the Association of Bioethics Program Directors

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed health care systems or threatens to do so, and many institutions are developing ventilator triage policies. Researchers from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center describe such policies developed at hospitals associated with members of the Association of Bioethics Program Directors. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1862.

An accompanying Ideas & Opinions piece by Thomas A. Bledsoe, MD, Janet A. Jokela, MD, MPH, Noel N. Deep, MD and Lois Snyder Sulmasy, JD, titled "Universal Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders, Social Worth, and Life-Years: Opposing Discriminatory Approaches to the Allocation of Resources During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Other Health System Catastrophes" is also published today in Annals of Internal Medicine.