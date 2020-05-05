Tackling the challenge of large scale Covid-19 testing

Ziath Ltd is a global leader in manufacturing instruments for tracking large numbers of scientific sample tubes.

Tackling the challenge of large scale Covid-19 testing
Ziath build team members

Based near Granta Park Research Campus, just outside Cambridge UK, this small business is now gearing up to produce its tube readers faster than ever before. That’s because Ziath tube scanners are a critical part of the procedure for testing Covid-19 samples in the laboratory. With so many samples arriving at the UK Government’s new testing laboratories in Milton Keynes, Alderley Park and Glasgow, together with University labs switching to Covid-19 testing, keeping track of all these samples is a major headache for scientists. using tubes for these tests which have a small 2D barcode, like a QR code, on the base, scientists can keep track of each patient’s individual swab and their test results. The Ziath instruments can read these 2D codes from the bottom of the tubes, which are held in racks of 100 or 180 tubes, decode them and send the data to the laboratory central computer in just 2 seconds. With the UK government alone reaching for 100,000 tests per day, delivering the ability to track these samples is clearly crucial to the success of the Covid-19 screening campaign.

However, Ziath would not be able to achieve the fast turn around and scale up in their business to meet this challenge without the unwavering support of their key suppliers – many of whom are also small businesses who are experts in their field. Photofab Ltd, headquartered in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, is one such key supplier. Established in 1971,

Photofab is a world leader in chemically etched metal components, having designed & produced more than 70,000 different parts since it started. In their words, “If you can draw it, we can make it, as long as it’s in thin sheet metal.” That, naturally, includes intricately cut and etched metal shields for the Ziath scanners that prevent the on-board computer from interfering with other sensitive instruments in the laboratory.

Without trusted suppliers such as Photofab in St Neots and our wiring loom supplier, Powerwise Ltd in West Wratting, we would not be able to respond to this global crisis as quickly as we have. Thanks to their efforts and support we are now building and delivering tube scanners for Covid-19 testing not just in the UK, but to Norway, Israel, Germany, Austria, and through a United Nations programme, to Myanmar, Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Republic of Congo, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cuba, and El Salvador.”

Steve Knight, Commercial Director, Ziath

Source:

Ziath

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2020, May 05). Tackling the challenge of large scale Covid-19 testing. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 05, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Tackling-the-challenge-of-large-scale-Covid-19-testing.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Tackling the challenge of large scale Covid-19 testing". News-Medical. 05 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Tackling-the-challenge-of-large-scale-Covid-19-testing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Tackling the challenge of large scale Covid-19 testing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Tackling-the-challenge-of-large-scale-Covid-19-testing.aspx. (accessed May 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2020. Tackling the challenge of large scale Covid-19 testing. News-Medical, viewed 05 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Tackling-the-challenge-of-large-scale-Covid-19-testing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Making Sample Management in a Laboratory Digital
Fast & reliable tracking of Coronavirus patient samples
2D barcoded tubes for sample storage at ultra-low temperatures
Ziath scanners can read 2D-barcoded tubes straight from the freezer
Tracking samples to improve food safety
Ziath supports the KoalaComeback Campaign
Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks
Ziath launches starter kit for tracking samples to improve food safety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ziath's new package enhances biobank workflow and simplifies sample tracking