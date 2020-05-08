Study: Scant proportion of hospitalized patients with opioid use disorder receive treatment

Despite a national opioid-related overdose epidemic that continues to claim tens of thousands of lives annually, a new nationwide study shows that a scant proportion of hospitalized patients with opioid use disorder receive proven life-saving medications both during and after they're discharged.

The study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

It really paints a bleak picture of the current state of affairs about the treatment of people with opioid use disorder nationwide."

Kelsey Priest, Ph.D., M.P.H., lead author, health systems researcher and current M.D./Ph.D. student in the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine

Related Stories

The study plumbed an extensive database of patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system. Researchers identified more than 12,000 patients across 109 hospitals who were hospitalized for various reasons but also had underlying opioid use disorder during the fiscal year ending in 2017.

The researchers identified 10,969 patients who had opioid use disorder at the time they were hospitalized but weren't receiving treatment. Of those patients, only 203 - 2% - received a medication to treat opioid use disorder while they were in the hospital and were subsequently linked to care after their discharge. That's important because findings from an earlier study from OHSU showed that patients who received medication such as buprenorphine in the hospital are twice as likely to continue their therapy after discharge.

"This is a huge missed opportunity," said co-author Honora Englander, M.D., associate professor of medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine.

Englander is director of an in-hospital intervention program that OHSU started in 2015.

Project IMPACT, or Improving Addiction Care Team, brings together physicians, social workers, peer-recovery mentors and community addiction providers to address addiction when patients are admitted to the hospital. The program is a rare exception, although part of a small but growing cohort of hospitals nationwide implementing these services. The need for these interventions is clear based on the study published today.

"Hospitalization is a reachable moment to initiate and coordinate therapy to treat substance use disorder," Englander said. "This study shows that in the VA - which most likely out-performs other U.S. hospitals - life-saving, evidence-based treatment is rarely prescribed."

Opioid agonist therapies available in the hospital include methadone or buprenorphine. Both relieve withdrawal symptoms and pain, normalizing brain function by acting on the same targets in the brain as prescription opioids or heroin.

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Journal reference:

Priest, K.C., et al. (2020) Opioid Agonist Therapy During Hospitalization Within the Veterans Health Administration: a Pragmatic Retrospective Cohort Analysis. Journal of General Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11606-020-05815-0.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nanodevices could prevent plaque formation in the brain
Researchers retrofit diving snorkel mask to make reusable PPE
AHA awards grants to 12 teams for fast-tracked heart and brain health research related to COVID-19
New technique could revolutionize treatment for Alzheimer's, epilepsy, brain tumors
A 'sniff test' could signal consciousness after a brain injury
AI-enabled precision medicine may increase survival rate of patients with COVID-19-related sepsis
Study reveals an unprecedented pace and openness in COVID-19 research
Asymptomatic carriers transmit SARS-CoV-2 with normal breathing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 and exposure to air pollution