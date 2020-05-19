Experts define TRAF7 syndrome-associated phenotype spectrum

An international multicentre study describes a rare disease characterized by a series of recognizable facial features, cardiac defects and intellectual disability, which they propose to name as TRAF7 syndrome -according to the name of the gen that causes this pathology.

The study, published in the journal Genetics in Medicine, is led by a team of the Faculty of Biology of the University of Barcelona and the Institute of Biomedicine of the University of Barcelona (IBUB), the Rare Diseases Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBERER) and the Research Institute Sant Joan de Déu (IRSJD), in collaboration with experts from the French Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).

Related Stories

In this research, the experts identified forty-five patients -who were not diagnosed before- with whom they could gain knowledge on this new syndrome, so far defined with an only previous article based on the study of seven people.

With the analysis of new patients, the authors described the clinical picture associated with the TRAF7 syndrome, featured by intellectual disability, motor delay, specific facial features, hearing loss, a heart congenital malformation -patent ductus arteriosus- and skeletal defects in fingers, neck and chest.

Apart from defining the TRAF7 syndrome-associated phenotype spectrum, the authors of the new study analyzed the transcriptome -global expression analysis of all gens in a cell- of fibroblasts -the most common type of cell in the connective tissue- in several patients and controls.

Therefore, it is possible to offer an explanation on the altered pathways in case the gen mutates and the disease originates.

Among other features that can contribute to identify the affected patients are also the blepharophimosis (eyelids are horizontally shortened), short neck with back deviations, pectus carinatum (malformation in the chest where the chest wall is held in outward position), and macrocephaly.

Last, the team used a computer application -based on photographs of several patients- to get a robot portrait of the syndrome which could be of interest for the paediatricians who have to work with cases of this disease.

Source:

University of Barcelona

Journal reference:

Castilla-Vallmanya, L., et al. (2020) Phenotypic spectrum and transcriptomic profile associated with germline variants in TRAF7. Genetics in Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41436-020-0792-7.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Israeli scientists discover monoclonal antibody that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2
Study discovers inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry priming protein by approved drug
Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research
Human neutralizing antibody pair blocks COVID-19-ACE2 binding
ACE inhibitors should not be discontinued over fears about COVID-19, say researchers
Study provides evidence for safety and efficacy of chloroquine in COVID-19
Antibodies from llamas may hold cure for novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and rivers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research looks at best ways to disinfect N95 masks for reuse