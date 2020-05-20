New insight could help drive cooperative behavior in communities navigating through health crisis

Seeing someone do something good for someone else motivates witnesses to perform their own helpful acts, an insight that could help drive cooperative behavior in communities navigating through the health crisis.

In a new study, psychology researchers at The University of Texas at Austin confirmed that people can be heavily influenced by others, especially when it comes to taking on prosocial behavior -- actions designed to benefit society as a whole.

Understanding this is important now, when large-scale cooperation and adoption of protective behaviors -- wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings -- have important implications for the well-being of entire communities, the researchers said.

"Just like the deadly virus, cooperative behavior can also be transmitted across people," said Haesung (Annie) Jung, who led the study while earning a Ph.D. at UT Austin.

"These findings remind the public that their behavior can impact what others around do; and the more individuals cooperate to stop the spread of the disease, the more likely others nearby will do the same."

Reviewing the evidence from decades of studies, the researchers found that exposing people to "prosocial models" -- watching someone perform an act of kindness -- elicited some subsequent helpful acts.

This response was partly driven by "goal contagion," researchers said, whereby witnessing prosocial actions lead people to adopt the underlying goal associated with the observed behavior, such as caring for others' well-being.

"We found that people can readily improvise new forms of prosocial actions. They engaged in behaviors that were different from what they witnessed and extended help to different targets in need than those helped by the prosocial model," said Jung, who is now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Related Stories

The magnitude of this type of influence varied across societies, with Asian countries most likely to be influenced by modeling, followed by European countries, then North American.

They also found that people were more motivated to help after witnessing other people benefit from the prosocial model than when they benefitted from the prosocial act.

This shows that the effect triggered by adopting others' prosocial goals outweighed other potential motives triggered by self-benefit, such as doing it because they felt grateful.

The researchers suggested that adopting this type of framework could go a long way in influencing new prosocial behaviors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people may choose to avoid social distancing practices because they don't think they're likely to contract the virus or experience serious symptoms. So, one of the best things we can do is frame recommended practices as prosocial actions."  

Marlone Henderson, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Texas at Austin

"By thinking of recommended practices as prosocial behavior, modeling then becomes a powerful tool for encouraging others to engage in such practices.

Source:

University of Texas at Austin

Journal reference:

Jung, H., et al. (2020) Prosocial Modeling: A Meta-Analytic Review and Synthesis. Psychological Bulletin. doi.org/10.1037/bul0000235.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows COVID-19 vulnerability is highly dependent on host genetic architecture
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?
Reproduction number and herd immunity in COVID-19
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and rivers
Study demonstrates dynamic and broad-scale immune alterations in COVID-19 patient
Air pollution associated with greater virulence of COVID-19
ACE inhibitors should not be discontinued over fears about COVID-19, say researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Human neutralizing antibody pair blocks COVID-19-ACE2 binding