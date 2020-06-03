A tailored public health approach could guide the next phase of COVID-19 pandemic

A tailored public health approach that accounts for variation in risks across populations, places and time could guide the next phase of Canada's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response, argue authors in a commentary in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Canada's early response to COVID-19 used a universal approach to containment, with isolation, testing and widespread closures of society, supported by mathematical models based on assumptions of homogeneity in risks.

There is not one COVID-19 epidemic in Canada but, as with other pathogens, a multitude of microepidemics. Risks of acquisition, spread, clinical symptoms and disease severity are heterogeneous, as are access to and uptake of universal strategies of confinement, testing and isolation."

Dr. Sharmistha Mishra, Unity Health and the University of Toronto, with coauthors

Related Stories

The COVID-19 pandemic, like others before it, has highlighted inequities and disparities that persist across Canada regarding number of cases, spread and severity within certain populations because of factors such as age, socioeconomic determinants and geography.

Applying a risk-tailored approach, which has been used in responding to other infectious diseases such as HIV, could help with local containment, anticipate surges at hospitals and the need for critical care beds, and optimize reopening of health and social services at local levels. It will require more granular data, investigative effort, and a focus on addressing social and health inequities rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to confinement and testing.

"Leveraging heterogeneity as a guiding principle in our COVID-19 response will not be easy and it will not be cheap, but it represents a path forward that affirms human rights and aligns with aspirations for equity in Canada's health systems," the authors conclude.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Mishra, S., et al. (2020) Understanding heterogeneity to inform the public health response to COVID-19 in Canada. CMAJ. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.201112.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pandemic situation in India: Too early to predict outcomes
Reproduction number of COVID-19 and how it relates to public health measures
Researchers investigate possible causes of high COVID-19 mortality in Italy
Children not likely to be main drivers of COVID-19 pandemic, review suggests
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
COVID-19 pandemic has worsened pre-existing mental health conditions
ELISA and CLIA antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 perform best in terms of sensitivity
Human neutralizing antibody pair blocks COVID-19-ACE2 binding

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals how essential SARS-CoV-2 protein can be stabilized and scaled for production