Research finds lower ischemic stroke admissions, thrombectomy procedures during COVID-19

A new research letter reveals fewer people have been admitted to stroke centers in Michigan and northwest Ohio since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, and significantly fewer patients received a mechanical thrombectomy for their ischemic stroke.

The authors call COVID-19's influence on other critical illnesses like stroke a bystander effect. That's because time is of the essence for patients with stroke, but not everyone is getting to a comprehensive stroke center for needed care right now.

Related Stories

In the letter, researchers from Michigan Medicine with colleagues across the Michigan Stroke Treatment Improvement Collaborative reported a significant reduction in ischemic stroke admissions in March when compared both to February of this year (17.8%) and to March of 2019 . Similarly, rates of a procedure for ischemic stroke, mechanical thrombectomy, significantly declined this March compared to February and compared to March of 2019.

"A combination of patient fears, stringent patient transfer criteria, and health system strains may have contributed to lower ischemic stroke admissions as well as the near disappearance of thrombectomy procedures," the authors write.

The differences were most pointed in ischemic stroke and quantity of thrombectomy procedures, authors say, while there was less of a change compared to past months for hemorrhagic stroke.

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Pandey, A.S., et al. (2020) Letter: COVID-19 Pandemic—The Bystander Effect on Stroke Care in Michigan. Neurosurgery. doi.org/10.1093/neuros/nyaa252.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how essential SARS-CoV-2 protein can be stabilized and scaled for production
Researchers investigate possible causes of high COVID-19 mortality in Italy
COVID-19 pandemic has worsened pre-existing mental health conditions
Comparing genomes to understand how mutations affect the COVID-19 pandemic
Post-pandemic lockdown has changed the attitudes of New Zealanders, shows study
Incidence of intracerebral hemorrhages increasing in older people, study finds
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

News-Medical speaks to Professor Vendruscolo about his research that uses antibodies to detect Alzheimer's disease, which could help to improve drug discovery.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
ELISA and CLIA antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 perform best in terms of sensitivity