Researchers take actions to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19

Infectious disease experts from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and UW Medicine are advocating for earlier actions to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

In a new review article published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, the researchers outlined the strategy necessary to diagnose and treat the disease before it becomes uncontrollable. It includes:

  • The need for widely available home testing with nasal self-swabbing
  • Smaller, rapid studies using viral-shedding metrics and symptoms to measure risk of disease progression
  • The ability to safely deliver therapies to infected patients' homes
  • Including disproportionately affected minority and underserved communities

Without a vaccine, the best way to keep people out of the hospital and potentially dying from COVID-19 is to diagnose and treat early.We've seen similar strategies for other infectious diseases like HIV, Ebola and influenza significantly lower transmission rates and mortality and believe it would have the same types of benefits for COVID-19."

Joshua Schiffer, Study Lead Author, Physician, and Researcher, Fred Hutch's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Related Stories

The authors note that most COVID-19-related clinical trials are evaluating therapies in patients who are already hospitalized.

Given that the median time between development of symptoms and need for hospitalization is a week, they believe, "A golden opportunity to intervene early is being missed."

Fred Hutch researchers are playing a leading role in an international scientific response to the pandemic -- tracking the virus's spread, developing diagnostic tests, designing vaccine trials and working to prevent future outbreaks. For more information, visit Fred Hutch's Coronavirus Overview.

At Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, home to three Nobel laureates, interdisciplinary teams of world-renowned scientists seek new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.

Fred Hutch's pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation led to the development of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to treat cancer.

An independent, nonprofit research institute based in Seattle, Fred Hutch houses the nation's first National Cancer Institute-funded cancer prevention research program, as well as the clinical coordinating center of the Women's Health Initiative and the international headquarters of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network.

Source:

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Journal reference:

Schiffer, J. T., et al. (2020) An early test and treat strategy for SARS-CoV-2. Open Forum Infectious Diseases. doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofaa232.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Turning autoimmunity drugs into anti-cancer treatments
Computational approach to design peptide-based vaccine against SARS-Cov-2
Immuno-oncology may accelerate the development of treatments for COVID-19
NIAID and Moderna scientists describe SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development
Good vitamin D status can prevent cancer, improve prognosis of several cancers
BCG vaccination strengthens the immune system
New strategy may facilitate development of multi-epitope peptide vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
Research team provides new insights on the communication between liver and brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

News-Medical speaks to Professor Matt Gibson about his groundbreaking research where his team has developed a new rapid test for COVID-19 detection.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research reveals 7 different SARS-CoV-2 strains arrived in California