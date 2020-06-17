Specialist medical recruiter offers free open access to COVID Tracker and Digital Staff Bank for all NHS trusts

ID Medical, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of temporary and permanent workforce solutions, is giving open access to its award-winning Digital Staff Bank and new COVID Tracker technology to all NHS trusts in the UK until October 2020.

Image Credit: r.classen/Shutterstock.com

The workforce technology has already been providing vital assistance to healthcare organizations, including Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust and Viapath.

In partnership with Clarity Workforce Solutions, the team has also developed a Covid-19 status and wellbeing tracker which allows workers to instantly update their employer on the symptoms they are experiencing, isolation periods, and their expected return to work date.

The tool provides trusts with the same vital real-time data, including tracking Covid-19 symptoms, likelihood of absence, isolation periods and expected return to work dates, both supporting effective succession and the ability to maintain the wellbeing of its employees.

Making day-to-day operations easier and reducing hospital workforce expenditures is something we’ve been doing successfully for nearly 20 years. But in light of the incredible pressure our NHS is facing, it’s only right we help as many hospitals in the UK as possible. We hope that by offering open access to our Digital Staff Bank and new COVID Tracker service, we can help trusts to channel their efforts into tackling Covid-19 head-on and provide expert care to patients across the UK." ID Medical’s CEO Deenu Patel

The technology is already being utilized by a number of hospitals across the UK to save both time and money on their workforce recruitment costs including Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, which has seen savings of £6.2 million over 24 months.

For more information visit https://www.id-medical.com/covid-19-response or contact [email protected]