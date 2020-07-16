Inflammageing may be related to worse COVID-19 outcomes in older individuals

The increased severity and mortality of SARS-CoV-2 infections in older individuals may be related to inflammageing - an age-associated phenomenon of increased general inflammation. In this Perspective, Arne Akbar and Derek Gilroy discuss this possibility as well as strategies to mitigate related effects. Inflammageing is thought to be caused, at least partially, by deterioration of aged cells (senescence) in tissues of the body that release inflammatory molecules.

Related Stories

A growing number of studies show that excessive inflammation due to inflammageing combined with an aged immune system can inhibit overall immunity, which can also reduce vaccination efficacy in older people.

According to Akbar and Gilroy, reducing the numbers of senescent cells with senolytic drugs or reducing inflammageing with anti-inflammatory drugs may be a beneficial strategy for improving COVID-19 outcomes in older patients. They also raise the question of whether vaccines can even be effective within these inflammatory environments.

The search for an effective vaccine for COVID-19 has also to consider the decreased vaccination efficacy in older subjects that may be associated with inflammageing. Therefore, the effective treatment of COVID-19 in older patients may require a combination of anti-inflammatory, anti-viral regimes to compliment vaccination against the virus."

Arne Akbar and Derek Gilroy

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Faulty immune response to SARS-CoV-2 one of the main causes of death
COVID-19 produces lung inflammation in non-human primate experiments
RCSI scientists develop new biomaterial with potential to accelerate bone regeneration
Platelets may be contributing to COVID-19
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Important new findings on T cell immunity in COVID-19
Potential new treatment approach to fatal COVID-19
How an ignored white blood cell may cause COVID-19 deaths

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heparin resistance among COVID-19 patients admitted to ICU