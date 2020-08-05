3t Energy Group brings world’s most advanced workforce training platform to healthcare industry

Today, Transform, the world’s most technologically advanced, cloud-based workforce management and training platform is being launched to the healthcare industry by 3t Energy Group.

UK-headquartered 3t Energy Group is the world’s foremost training provider to the international energy industry and works with major global names such as BP, Shell, and Total across its eight offices in Europe, America, the Middle East, and China. On top of its market-leading training courses and state-of-the-art learning technology, 3t has created a specialist technology incubator within the Group that allows it to continue pushing the boundaries of Educational Technology.

Through Transform, the Group’s decades of training expertise is now being released to the healthcare industry, and already works with various UK health trusts and ambulance services.

The transform platform

Transform is the world’s most sophisticated and advanced workforce management and learning platform. It solves some of the biggest problems businesses face when managing and tracking their workforce: that without the right technology, workforce management can be inefficient, costly, time consuming and often ineffective.

Accessible online and offline, Transform’s dashboard allows companies to seamlessly track every detail of workforce and asset compliance from one central platform. This is a marked change from practices prevalent across the industry, with many companies still using various computers, systems and filing cabinets to manage their workforces. A short video introducing and explaining Transform can be viewed here.

Training and knowledge-retention has been dramatically affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, with many employees unable to continue their development without access to on-site resources. Transform helps remove those barriers, storing every bit of information and many training tools in the cloud, meaning professional development is achievable at all times.

Users can track progress and professional development to enhance safety, compliance, and performance. Individuals and companies can connect to training courses certified by the likes of the NEBOSH and IOSH.

Companies can tailor Transform’s software to create their own training pathways for delegates and can even upload bespoke guidance and questions. Delegates are able to track their progress on qualifications, while the platform automatically ‘matches’ them with the next course they must take for their professional development and where the closest training center is.

Transform links companies and individuals to all of 3t’s tech-driven immersive learning technologies such as R3, a bite-sized learning app that increases knowledge retention, Virtual Reality Training, and Augmented Reality Learning, 3t’s interactive knowledge-testing platform, and Video Learning. All of these features help to considerably increase and improve delegates' learning and competency, reducing time and money - and also emissions - spent on travelling to training centers to retake exams and courses.

Transform has been pioneered by CEO Paul Stonebanks OBE, one of the UK’s foremost entrepreneurs and also President of 3t Energy Group. Paul was awarded an OBE in 2016, having grown numerous businesses from scratch to become one of the leading names in the global training market.