RPS calls for community pharmacists to be allowed to alter prescriptions

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society is calling for all community pharmacists to be allowed to make changes to prescriptions that would reduce unnecessary delays in providing medicines to patients if the item prescribed was in short supply or out of stock. A letter from RPS President Sandra Gidley appears in today’s Times.

The proposed amends would allow pharmacists to make changes to the quantities, strength and formulation dispensed, or to supply another generic version of a medicine on a prescription, without having to contact the prescriber every time. This would speed up access to medicines for patients, reduce the workload of GPs and give pharmacists more face to face time with patients.