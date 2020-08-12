Study reveals multicellular physiology in Myxococcus xanthus bacterium

Research by INRS (Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique) Professor Salim Timo Islam and his PhD student Fares Saïdi has recently revealed that multicellular physiology in the social bacterium Myxococcus xanthus.

It is a bacterium that can actively reorganize its community according to the environment in which it is found--is modulated by the secretion of two natural sugar polymers in separate zones of a swarm.

Results from their research, done in collaboration with an international team, have been published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Professor Salim Timo Islam has been carrying out research in bacterial physiology for four years, focusing on the interactions of bacterial cells with each other, as well as with underlying surfaces. Along with his PhD student Fares Saïdi, they are investigating the origins of multicellularity.

Related Stories

More precisely, their work revolves around the factors that allow cells to multiply, specialize, communicate, interact, and move. These behaviors are all associated with multicellularity as they promote the expansion of a community of cells and the formation of complex structures.

Their research has characterized two compounds contributing to multicellularity and the distinct areas of production, for each, within a community. Exopolysaccharide (EPS) is produced more by cells at the periphery of the swarm. Production of the second sugar polymer, a novel biosurfactant (BPS), is enriched toward the centre of the swarm.

Since the factors contributing to the development of bacterial communities remain poorly understood, it is very exciting to have identified another."

Salim Timo Islam, Study Co-Author and Professor, Specialist in Microbial Biochemistry and Institut National de Recherche Scientifique

A model bacterium

Multicellularity is typically associated with organisms such as fungi, plants, and animals. As part of this study, the researchers studied the basis for this evolutionary transition on a smaller scale: the bacterium Myxococcus xanthus.

This organism has the distinction of being able to reorganize the structure of its population, allowing it to react to different environmental signals and even eat other bacteria.

In response to a hostile environment, such as in instances of nutrient deficiency, this bacterium directs its homogenous population to specialize into three subtypes of cells. These communities thus form 3-dimensional structures, visible to the naked eye. It is thanks to this multicellular lifestyle that they ensure the survival of their community.

Source:

Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS

Journal reference:

Islam, S. T., et al. (2020) Modulation of bacterial multicellularity via spatio-specific polysaccharide secretion. PLOS Biology. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000728.

Posted in: Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Iota-carrageenan from red seaweed inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory conditions
Research suggests New York City may have reached coronavirus herd immunity threshold
Research shows probiotics can help combat anxiety and depression
New research on COVID-19 and aging
Research shows Imagion nanoparticles enable low-field MRI
Research explains recognized sex differences in COVID-19 outcomes
Research looks at how long SARS-CoV-2 antibodies last
Research looks at convalescent plasma use in COVID-19 mouse model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Characterizing Polymorphs and Amorphous Form