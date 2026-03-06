Meaning, purpose and spirituality should be core parts of healthcare, say experts

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of Lifestyle MedicineMar 6 2026

A new peer-reviewed paper calls for meaning, purpose, and spirituality to be treated as core components of lifestyle medicine - not optional add-ons - because they directly influence patients' ability to adopt and sustain health-promoting behaviors.

The paper, "Meaning, Purpose, and Spirituality in the Clinical Practice of Lifestyle Medicine," emerged from a 2025 national summit convened by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) in collaboration with the Global Positive Health Institute and funded by the Ardmore Institute of Health. The summit brought together nearly 100 experts to translate decades of research into actionable clinical guidance.

The authors synthesize a growing body of evidence showing that meaning, purpose, and spirituality (MPS) are associated with healthier behaviors, greater psychological resilience, improved well-being, and even lower mortality risk. While national organizations such as the Joint Commission and the American Medical Association have recognized spirituality as an important dimension of care, these elements remain inconsistently addressed in routine clinical practice.

We need to see and value patients as whole people and align care with what matters to them. Whole-person lifestyle medicine works because health is valued by people who have important things to live for. Connecting these dots naturally produces positive change-potentially transformative change. It is how we are wired."

Marc Braman, MD, MPH

The paper outlines practical, scalable strategies for integration, such as tools to capture a brief spiritual history, whole-person frameworks, and team-based workflows that embed MPS into intake, documentation, follow-up visits, and group medical visits. The authors emphasize that conversations should be patient-led, culturally sensitive, and grounded in compassion and trust. Many of these strategies and resources are detailed in the accompanying toolkit for integrating MPS into clinical practice.

Importantly, the paper highlights system-level changes needed to support adoption, including alignment of reimbursement models, development of meaningful metrics, and expanded clinician training in whole-person care. It notes that ACLM's recent broadening of the lifestyle medicine connectedness pillar creates opportunity to begin integrating spirituality within the lifestyle medicine framework.

Related Stories

The article is one of four papers published in a special issue of the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine that collectively examine the evidence base, clinical implementation, education and training, and the implications for clinician well-being of integrating meaning, purpose, and spirituality into health care.

"This special issue comprehensively addresses the value of understanding meaning, purpose, and spirituality on healthcare, in implementing it for better clinical care and clinician well-being, and integrating it into medical education to build the knowledge and skills of future professionals," ACLM Senior Director of Research and Quality Micaela Karlsen, PhD, MSPH, said. "Clinicians don't just want to see their patients survive; they want to see them thrive, and to do that they need to understand all drivers of the individual's health."

Source:

American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Journal reference:

Braman, M., et al. (2026) Meaning, Purpose, and Spirituality in the Clinical Practice of Lifestyle Medicine. American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. DOI: 10.1177/15598276261419395. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/15598276261419395

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Colonoscopy and FIT at age 60 catch colorectal cancer earlier
Large Swedish study finds COVID-19 vaccination unrelated to fertility or childbirth rates
Study explores how reversible RNA editing could transform future cardiovascular medicine
Study identifies PPP2R5C blood marker that may detect Alzheimer’s disease earlier
Does Ginkgo biloba help dementia? New review examines the evidence
Machine learning predicts who will decline faster in Alzheimer’s disease using routine clinic data
Short-duration psychedelic therapy shows promise for major depression treatment
Gut microbiome may shape response to GLP-1 drugs, new review suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New meta-analysis challenges claims of athletic advantage for transgender women