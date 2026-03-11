Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making

As cancer medicine becomes increasingly data-intensive, researchers explore how generative AI could help oncologists interpret genomic mutations, identify clinical trials, and synthesize complex patient data while maintaining strict human oversight.

Review: Implementing generative artificial intelligence in precision oncology: safety, governance, and significance. Image Credit: Butusova Elena / Shutterstock

Review: Implementing generative artificial intelligence in precision oncology: safety, governance, and significance. Image Credit: Butusova Elena / Shutterstock

In a recent narrative review published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, researchers synthesized recent literature investigating the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools into clinical precision oncology practice. The review focused on how these tools can support oncologists in interpreting genetic mutations, including variants of uncertain significance and other complex genomic alterations that require extensive literature cross-referencing.

Furthermore, they evaluate the abilities of large language models (LLMs) to rapidly screen and match patients to clinical trial eligibility and to aid oncologists in drafting detailed reports of imaging findings, pathology results, and integrated tumor phenotypes that combine genomic, imaging, and clinical data. Finally, to ensure that these computational tools are leveraged in safe and responsible clinical environments, the authors propose novel AI operational frameworks that prioritize continuous human oversight and enable the grounding of model outputs in current medical knowledge through retrieval-based systems.

Precision oncology and the growing complexity of cancer data

Precision oncology is a relatively novel approach to cancer care that seeks to revolutionize oncology through personalized, targeted therapies tailored to a patient’s tumor-specific molecular profile.

Since their conceptualization and introduction in the early 2000s, these integrative strategies have produced major advances in certain cancers through biomarker-guided therapies, improving patient outcomes in selected clinical contexts compared with traditional “one-size-fits-all” chemotherapeutic interventions.

A growing body of literature, however, emphasizes that the volume and complexity of data generated by modern next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, combined with the need for clinicians to cross-reference these datasets against extensive patient electronic health records (EHRs) and rapidly expanding biomedical literature, may overwhelm human oncologists and degrade patient care.

Artificial intelligence emerges as a tool to help manage clinical data overload

The advent of the “AI age” is suggested to partially address these human limitations. Artificial intelligence (AI) models are capable of ingesting and processing extensive, multimodal datasets, helping clinicians synthesize information from genomic data, clinical records, imaging, and scientific literature. Unfortunately, previous research cautions against persistent limitations of incorporating generative AI in high-stakes healthcare environments.

Related Stories

The most frequently cited of these risks is “AI hallucination,” in which the model confidently invents incorrect information to meet user requirements. Such errors may include fabricated references, misinterpreted genomic variants, or incomplete summaries of clinical evidence, highlighting the importance of careful clinical validation and supervision of AI systems in precision cancer care.

Review evaluates emerging AI tools across oncology workflows

The present review aimed to address this urgent and critical oncological need by synthesizing recent literature to map the current medical AI landscape and advise oncologists on recent technological advancements in the field, whilst simultaneously underscoring AI’s pitfalls and the need for constant human supervision.

The review surveyed peer-reviewed publications across several online databases, including PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus, and cross-referenced these publications with official regulatory documents and medical device clearances issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Review analyses evaluated the real-world performance of deep generative foundation models, specifically LLMs and vision-language models (VLMs), focusing on AI’s ability to interpret molecular and biomarker-derived data and translate their findings into clinically relevant summaries and decision-support information.

Furthermore, the review investigated AI’s efficacy in screening patients for eligibility in clinical trials and its capacity to leverage multimodal datasets to draft comprehensive reports that integrate imaging, pathology, genomic, and clinical information into structured tumor phenotype descriptions.

AI models demonstrate strong performance in clinical trial matching and imaging analysis

The review presents several scientifically validated examples that underscore the clinical benefits of using AI tools in precision oncology. For example, the review of TrialGPT found that the model, designed to assess patient suitability to ongoing clinical trials, achieved strong agreement with expert assessments in the evaluated study (87.3% accuracy) while reducing the processing time by an average of 42.6%.

Similarly, Flamingo-CXR (a novel VLM) was found to match or exceed the performance of board-certified radiologists in 94% of chest X-ray cases with no clinically relevant findings, and to produce diagnostic reports equal to or superior to those of human experts in 77.7% of evaluated inpatient and outpatient cases.

Human oversight remains essential due to risks of AI errors

However, the review also highlighted critical vulnerabilities in the unsupervised use of AI in healthcare settings. In radiology imaging, for example, clinically significant interpretation errors were reported in both AI- and human-generated reports in 24.8% of evaluated cases, with additional errors occurring exclusively in AI- or human-generated reports, underscoring the importance of maintaining human oversight when deploying these systems in clinical environments.

To mitigate these inherent risks, reviewers advocate for “Human-in-the-Loop” (HITL) workflows, which require human experts to review AI outputs before they are clinically implemented.

Additionally, they emphasize the use of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), a technique that forces the AI to frequently retrieve information directly from current guidelines, biomedical literature, and curated medical databases rather than relying on its base memory.

AI should assist oncologists rather than replace clinical decision-making

The present review highlights AI’s benefits as an oncologist’s assistant, demonstrating how these models can rapidly synthesize complex data and draft detailed diagnostic reports, thereby helping human experts make faster, more informed decisions.

However, it simultaneously cautions that AI’s widespread clinical adoption in personalized cancer care should not be rushed, emphasizing the need for established medical data privacy standards, addressing persistent demographic biases in training datasets, and the critical requirement for continuous human oversight.

In conclusion, the review posits that current AI implementations cannot be given autonomous decision-making responsibilities but should be viewed as tools that aid human oncologists in treating cancer.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2026, March 11). Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 11, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Review-explores-how-generative-AI-could-support-precision-oncology-decision-making.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making". News-Medical. 11 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Review-explores-how-generative-AI-could-support-precision-oncology-decision-making.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Review-explores-how-generative-AI-could-support-precision-oncology-decision-making.aspx. (accessed March 11, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2026. Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making. News-Medical, viewed 11 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Review-explores-how-generative-AI-could-support-precision-oncology-decision-making.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Innovative laser procedure offers new hope for recurrent brain tumors
Serial liquid biopsies reveal evolution in advanced prostate cancer
Global breast cancer burden rising fastest in low-income countries
A new standard for preventing post-surgery kidney cancer relapse
New fragmentome technology can detect early liver fibrosis and cirrhosis
Wisdom Bioscience establishes Scientific Advisory Board to advance oral cancer diagnostics and screening
Extra copies of chromosome 1q may play key role in the earliest stages of pancreatic cancer
Surgical robot can help safely remove the caudate lobe

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise during chemotherapy boosts breast cancer patients' quality of life