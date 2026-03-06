NIH grant supports research on immune-related receptor in neurons

Florida Atlantic University has received a $2.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate how an immune-related receptor in neurons plays a fundamental role in brain function, behavior and psychiatric health. The award, funded by the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, supports groundbreaking research that challenges long-standing assumptions about how the brain works.

Led by Ning Quan, Ph.D., principal investigator, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Science within FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, and a member of the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute, the project focuses on a receptor called interleukin-1 receptor type 1 (IL-1R1). While IL-1R1 has traditionally been studied for its role in inflammation and immune responses, recent discoveries show that this receptor is also expressed in select neurons, where its normal function has remained largely unknown.

Previous work by the research team demonstrated that neuronal IL-1R1 is essential for behavioral changes caused by chronic social stress, pointing to a much broader and previously unrecognized role in the healthy brain.

This new NIH grant gives us the opportunity to fully define the physiological role of neuronal IL-1R1 in the brain, something that has remained unexplored for decades. With this funding, we can move from behavioral observations to a detailed understanding of how this receptor dynamically regulates synaptic activity, circuit remodeling, and experience-dependent plasticity. Ultimately, this work will allow us to connect molecular signaling events in specific neurons to complex social behaviors, providing a much deeper view of how the brain adapts to the social environment." Ning Quan, Ph.D., principal investigator, professor, Department of Biomedical Science, FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine

Researchers will examine where and when IL-1R1 is expressed in the brain, how its expression changes in response to experience, and how it influences communication between neurons. A particular focus will be on hippocampal circuits involved in social discrimination, a core component of normal social interaction.

Notably, the research has revealed that neurons expressing IL-1R1 can alter the activity and plasticity of neighboring neurons that do not express the receptor themselves, as long as they are directly connected. This finding suggests that IL-1R1 functions at the level of neural circuits rather than individual cells, redefining how immune-related signaling molecules are understood in neuroscience.

"This research is particularly compelling for the field of neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders because it challenges the traditional separation between immune signaling and neural communication," said Randy D. Blakely, Ph.D., project co-investigator, executive director of the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute, the David J.S. Nicholson Distinguished Professor in Neuroscience, and a professor of biomedical science in the Schmidt College of Medicine. "By demonstrating that IL-1R1 actively shapes synaptic function and circuit connectivity, this work opens new conceptual pathways for understanding disorders in which brain networks and social behaviors are disrupted. These insights could ultimately guide more precise strategies for intervention that target circuit dysfunction rather than symptoms alone."

By uncovering the molecular mechanisms through which neuronal IL-1R1 shapes synaptic connections and behavior, the project is expected to shift current paradigms about the relationship between the immune system and the brain. The findings may also point to new therapeutic targets for psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, in which social behavior and circuit development are disrupted.

"This award from the NIH reflects the importance and promise of research that crosses disciplinary boundaries to address some of the most complex questions in brain science," said Lewis S. Nelson, M.D., dean and chief of health affairs, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine. "Our investigators will be able to pursue discoveries that not only advance fundamental knowledge but also have meaningful implications for human health. This investment highlights Florida Atlantic University's growing role as a leader in innovative neuroscience research."

Collaborators on the grant are Jianning "Jenny" Wie, Ph.D., an associate professor, FAU Department of Biomedical Science.