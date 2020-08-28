CNOT3 protein plays a key role in diabetes

A protein that's common throughout the body plays a key role in regulating glucose levels, says new research conducted in the Cell Signal Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) and Riken Center of Integrative Medical Sciences.

Called CNOT3, this protein was found to silence a set of genes that would otherwise cause insulin-producing cells to malfunction, which is related to the development of diabetes.

Diabetes is a common disorder that causes very high blood glucose levels. Left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems like kidney failure, heart disease, and vision loss. This disorder occurs when there isn't enough insulin in the body or when insulin-induced responses are weakened.

Insulin normally lets glucose into cells for energy-use and so, without it, glucose builds up in the blood instead. A lack of insulin is often because the pancreatic beta cells, which normally synthesize and secrete insulin, have stopped functioning correctly.

"We know that defects in beta cells can lead to high levels of glucose in the blood and, eventually, diabetes." said Dr. Dina Mostafa, former PhD student in the Unit and first author of the paper published in Communications Biology. "Our results suggest that CNOT3 has a hand in this and plays a key role in maintaining normal beta cell function."

Knocking out CNOT3 found to lead to diabetes in mice:

CNOT3 is a jack-of-all-trades. Many organs throughout the body express it, and it regulates different genes in different tissues. But its activity has a common basis - it helps to keep cells alive, healthy, and functioning correctly. It does this through several different mechanisms, such as producing the right proteins or suppressing certain genes.

Here, researchers studied its function in islet cells from pancreatic tissue in mice. These islets are notoriously difficult to work with, taking up just only one to two percent of the pancreas, but they're where the beta cells are located.

The researchers first looked at whether CNOT3 expression differed in diabetic mice compared with non-diabetic mice. By looking at these islets, they found that there was a significant decrease in the CNOT3 in the diabetic islets as opposed to the non-diabetic ones.

Related Stories

To further investigate the protein's function, the researchers blocked its production in the beta cells of otherwise normal mice. For four weeks, the animals' metabolism functioned normally, but by the eighth week, they had developed an intolerance to glucose, and by 12 weeks they had full-blown diabetes.

Without CNOT3, the researchers found that some genes, which are normally switched off in beta cells, switch on and start to produce proteins. Under normal circumstances, these genes are silenced because once they switch on, they cause all kinds of problems for the beta cells, such as stopping them from secreting insulin in response to glucose.

We still don't know that much about these kinds of genes, such as what their normal function is and the mechanism that's involved in their silencing. So, it was very rewarding to find that CNOT3 in an important factor in keeping them switched off."

Dr. Dina Mostafa, Study First Author and  Former PhD Student, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University

The messenger RNA connection:

Further research into the cellular mechanisms behind this found a surprising link between CNOT3 and the messenger RNA of these normally switched-off genes. A messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single strand molecule that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene and is essential for synthesizing proteins.

Under normal circumstances, the mRNA of these genes hardly expresses. But once CNOT3 was removed, the researchers found that the mRNA was much more stable. In fact, protein was produced from the stabilized mRNA, which have unfavorable effects on normal tissue function. This suggests that at least one way that these genes are kept switch off is through the destabilization of their mRNA, driven by CNOT3.

"This study is a step towards understanding the molecular mechanisms that govern normal beta cell function," Dr. Mostafa said. "Ultimately, it could contribute to new ways of preventing and treating diabetes."

Source:

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University

Journal reference:

Mostafa, D., et al. (2020) Loss of β-cell identity and diabetic phenotype in mice caused by disruption of CNOT3-dependent mRNA deadenylation. Communications Biology. doi.org/10.1038/s42003-020-01201-y.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals a promising treatment for Parkinson's disease
Whey protein from human breastmilk inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection
Diabetes-related complications increase with elevated levels of heart failure marker
Regeneration of vascular cells is regulated by RNA-binding protein
Research identifies protein molecule that could be responsible for aggressive breast cancers
New insights into how high-protein diet protects against fatty liver
New approach to combination drug design could be applied to disease therapies beyond diabetes
LRRK2 protein is a key therapeutic target for Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diabetes blood markers linked to Alzheimer’s disease pathology, shows study