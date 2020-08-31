People with genetic risk for Alzheimer's have spatial navigation problems

An international research team headed by Anne Bierbrauer, Dr. Lukas Kunz, Dr. Carlos Gomez and Professor Nikolai Axmacher from Ruhr-Universität Bochum and Universitätsklinikum Freiburg now reports that problems in spatial navigation can also be detected in people with a genetic risk for Alzheimer's. Their article was published in the journal Science Advances, released online on 28 August 2020. The team from Bochum, Freiburg, Dortmund, Sevilla, Madrid, Parma and Brussels explored the ability of path integration.

Finding paths without external cues

Animals and humans have the ability to follow their own position in space through self-motion cues, even in the absence of any other sensory information. "If you get up at night and want to find your way to the bathroom in the dark, you need - in addition to knowing the arrangement of your own home - a mechanism that tracks your own position in the room without using external cues," illustrates Anne Bierbrauer. This ability is known as path integration.

Researchers assume that the activity of so-called grid cells in the entorhinal cortex is responsible for this ability. When navigating a spatial environment, these cells display a unique, regular activity pattern. It has long been known that the entorhinal cortex is crucial for spatial navigation. It is also one of the first regions of the brain affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Previous study showed changes in grid cell activity

In a previous study, the researchers had shown that grid cells exhibit altered functioning in people at genetic risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. However, the test persons did not show any obvious navigation problems. "We assume that they used compensatory mechanisms to find their way," explains Nikolai Axmacher, "presumably via external cues in their surroundings. In Bochum, for example, the winding tower of the Bergbau-Museum can be seen in many places, as it is often visible over the rooftops of other buildings."

Alzheimer's risk and navigation problems go hand in hand

Related Stories

In the current study, the team therefore used a computerized navigation task in which the participants couldn't use external landmarks to find their way. The researchers compared the navigation performance of 202 volunteers without genetic Alzheimer's risk and 65 volunteers with increased genetic risk. The latter had a specific expression of the gene for apolipoprotein E, the APOE-ε4 allele.

Participants with a genetic risk of Alzheimer's disease didn't perform as well as the control group.

Insights into grid cell activity

An additional group of test persons performed the same task while the researchers recorded their brain activity with functional magnetic resonance imaging. The objective of this experiment was to find out which brain processes play a role in path integration. The team found grid cell representations in the entorhinal cortex to be specifically associated with navigation without external cues, which highlights the role of this brain region for path integration.

In this study, we demonstrated a very specific deficit in healthy people with a genetically increased risk for Alzheimer's. In the future, such behavioural changes might perhaps help diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier, before any serious symptoms appear." Researchers believe that drug therapies for Alzheimer's disease have so far failed, because the diagnosis is made too late.

Dr. Lukas Kunz, Ruhr-University Bochum

Source:

Ruhr-University Bochum

Journal reference:

Bierbrauer, A., et al. (2020) Unmasking selective path integration deficits in Alzheimer’s disease risk carriers. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aba1394.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term brain monitoring technologies can benefit epilepsy patients
Research identifies protein molecule that could be responsible for aggressive breast cancers
New computational methods help find genetic causes of severe childhood brain disorders
T cell epitopes from recovered COVID-19 patients identified for vaccine
New cellular pathway protects cells from infection by Ebola virus, coronaviruses
Exosomes: The cancer cell communication mechanism
Heat Biologics SARS-CoV-2 vaccine generates potent T cell response in pre-clinical trial
Study could reveal brain cells and circuits that influence human health and metabolism in response to dietary changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research suggests seaweed extract and xylitol may help protect against COVID-19