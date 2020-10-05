Promising breath analysis for early-stage cancer testing takes a leap forward

The global quest to use a person's breath analysis for rapid, inexpensive and accurate early-stage testing for cancer and other diseases has taken a leap forward.

In a new paper in the British Journal of Cancer, Flinders University researchers have reported significant progress in developing a method to test exhaled breath profiles which accurately differentiate head and neck cancer from non-cancer patients.

The Australian researchers collected breath samples from 181 patients suspected of having early-stage head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) before any treatment began.

We sought to determine the diagnostic accuracy of breath analysis as a non-invasive test for detecting head and neck cancer, which in time may result in a simple method to improve treatment outcomes and patient morbidity."

Dr Roger Yazbek and Associate Professor Eng Ooi, Lead Researchers

Related Stories

Worldwide, head and neck cancer accounts for 6% of all cancers, killing more than 300,000 people per year globally. Tobacco, alcohol and poor oral hygiene are known major risk factors for this cancer.

A surge in human papilloma virus (HPV)-associated head and neck cancers is seeing these cancers affecting a much younger population, the researchers say.

Current therapies are effective at treating early-stage disease, however late-stage presentations are common, and often associated with poor prognosis and high treatment-related morbidity.

In the Australian study, a selected ion flow-tube mass spectrometer was used to analyse breath for volatile organic compounds. Using statistical modelling, the Flinders researchers were able to develop a breath test that could differentiate cancer and control (benign disease) patients, with an average sensitivity and specificity of 85%.

Diagnosis was confirmed by analysis of tissue biopsies.

"With these strong results, we hope to trial the method in primary care settings, such as GP clinics, to further develop its use in early-stage screening for HNSCC in the community," says co-lead author Dr Nuwan Dharmawardana.

Source:

Flinders University

Journal reference:

Dharmawardana, N., et al. (2020) Development of a non-invasive exhaled breath test for the diagnosis of head and neck cancer. British Journal of Cancer. doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-01051-9.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria may play a role in prostate cancer therapies
Antibody improves progression-free survival in patients with advanced prostate cancer
Immunotherapy drug improves survival over standard chemotherapy for lung cancer patients
Researchers detect cancer cells at an early stage of development via luminescent nanothermometers
$9.1 million NCI grant renewal will support researchers studying retrovirus cancer models
Dartmouth launches new initiative for innovations in cancer care
Study shows how cancer cells gain access to nerve signal to enter the bloodstream
Researchers identify a potential target for small cell lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

In this interview, Dr. Hadi Yassine and Dr. Hassan Zaraket speak about their research into whether COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus.

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds link between beta-blockers and survival outcomes in some breast cancer patients