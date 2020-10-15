Researchers develop new software tool to assess children's phonological awareness

Understanding sounds in language is a critical building block for child literacy, yet this skill is often overlooked. Researchers from Michigan State University have developed a new software tool to assess children's phonological awareness -- or, how they process the sound structure of words.

The ATLAS, or Access to Literacy Assessment System, program -- the first test of its kind for children with speech and/or language impairment -- can help parents, early childhood teachers and paraeducators more accurately measure progress for children with a range of skill levels.

Research conducted by the MSU ATLAS team, published in the journal Language, Speech and Hearing Services in Schools, demonstrated that the software was effective when tested with over 1,100 children between the ages of 3 and 7 -- both with and without speech and language impairments.

Phonological awareness is one of the strongest predictors of literacy skill development later in life. It can include rhyming, recognizing how sounds go together to make words and understanding how words can be broken apart into sounds."

Lori Skibbe, Study Lead Author and Professor, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Michigan State University

Skibbe explained that the software, available free of charge, is adaptive, which means that test items are unique for each child. Children can take the test without speaking, and the test is shorter than many others in the field. ATLAS is also helpful for many children with disabilities, including those with speech and/or language impairment.

"For children with a primary speech and/or language impairment, meeting educational literacy goals can be difficult," Skibbe said. "However, the ATLAS software allows children to demonstrate what they know, even if they struggle to answer questions verbally. This ensures their skills are accurately assessed, and that they receive the right support to keep them on track to meet literacy milestones."

Source:

​Michigan State University

Journal reference:

Skibbe, L. E., et al. (2020) The Access to Literacy Assessment System for Phonological Awareness: An Adaptive Measure of Phonological Awareness Appropriate for Children With Speech and/or Language Impairment. Language, Speech, and Hearing Services in Schools. doi.org/ 10.1044/2020_LSHSS-19-00006.

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Proactive interventions associated with reduced healthcare utilization, costs for children with asthma
Higher vitamin D levels in pregnancy may protect children from developing high blood pressure
Programs known to reverse the negative effects of poverty are being widely neglected, shows report
New study expands treatment options for parents of autistic children
Children and teens can spread SARS-CoV-2 in their households
800 million children have high lead levels in their blood
Maternal sugary beverage intake during breastfeeding impacts cognitive development in children
Holidays linked to severe spike in nut allergies among children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Children are active transmitters of COVID-19, shows study