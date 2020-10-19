Advancement of ultrasound theranostic techniques in medicine and biology

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this editorial, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Pingtong Huang considers an integrated approach to ultrasound imaging in medicine and biology.

Ultrasound imaging is an important method for clinical disease screening, early diagnosis, and non-invasive guidance.

The development and research pertaining to ultrasound contrast agents for ultrasound molecular imaging underlies the advancement of ultrasound targeted technologies and is the driving force for the progression of ultrasound molecular imaging.

The utilization of ultrasound-mediated microbubble cavitation to augment the movement of genes, drugs, and antibodies across the vascular endothelial barrier to realize intracellular delivery has created new opportunities for applications in biology and clinical transformation.

Sonodynamic therapy has emerged as a favorable option for the minimally-invasive treatment of solid cancers.

The compounded utilization of ultrasound and a sonosensitizer drug to produce cytotoxic reactive oxygen species in and around neoplastic cells forms the basis of sonodynamic therapy.

In the future, the rise in cross-disciplinary and interdisciplinary cooperation will continue to promote the advancement of ultrasound theranostic techniques with additional accomplishments in clinical trials and basic research which could have extensive benefits to human health.

Huang, P., An Integrated Approach to Ultrasound Imaging in Medicine and Biology. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2020-0036.

