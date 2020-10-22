New book discusses pharmacotherapeutic management of cardiovascular complications

Cardiovascular disease is a complexity of conditions comprising heart failure, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease and coronary heart disease etc. They impose severe health complications and remain challenge on treatments for the affected patients.

Many risk factors are linked with the development of cardiovascular diseases include smoking, alcohol, stress, insufficient physical activity, poor diet, high blood pressure, high lipid profile, diabetes mellitus can greatly advance the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Related Stories

Cardiovascular disease incidence is spontaneously rising all parts of the world which significantly impacts high health care cost and poor health care outcomes of the individuals.

In recent times, cardiovascular disease prevention and management becomes a foremost health care issue globally and disease exposing population count is alarmingly high.

Current health care statistics revealed that cardiovascular diseases causing 17.3 million deaths every year and this count tend to exceed up to 23.6 million by the end of 2030.

Pharmacotherapeutic management of cardiovascular disease complications: a textbook for medical students is a novel piece of writing presenting with current treatment practices in the management of cardiovascular disease complications under the health care.

The focus of this book is that it discusses prominent pharmacotherapeutic management of cardiovascular complications, causes, clinical symptoms, pathophysiological background, early diagnosis, control of risk factors, and early treatment modalities to minimize the progression of disease events in cardiology practice.

The book divided into 22 chapters, all chapters are coordinately written by A.Bharath Kumar and Dr.M.S.Umashankar.

This book proves valuable for health care professionals, doctors, nurses, medical students, clinical pharmacist, hospital pharmacist, community pharmacist, physiotherapist to understand, prevention and therapeutic management of cardiovascular disease complications in clinical practice.

Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the effects of smoking tobacco on COVID-19 risk
The connection between severe COVID-19 and white blood cell counts
Physical activity in the morning could have a beneficial effect against cancer
Patients with congenital heart defects have lower risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms
Even light physical activity can significantly boost health, shows study
People born with a heart defect have low risk of moderate or severe COVID-19 infection
Researchers are developing a new class of compounds against various cancers
Electronic cigarettes better than nicotine replacement therapy to help people quit smoking

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Why blood type O might lower risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection