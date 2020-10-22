New book discusses pharmacotherapeutic management of cardiovascular complications

Cardiovascular disease is a complexity of conditions comprising heart failure, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease and coronary heart disease etc. They impose severe health complications and remain challenge on treatments for the affected patients.

Many risk factors are linked with the development of cardiovascular diseases include smoking, alcohol, stress, insufficient physical activity, poor diet, high blood pressure, high lipid profile, diabetes mellitus can greatly advance the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease incidence is spontaneously rising all parts of the world which significantly impacts high health care cost and poor health care outcomes of the individuals.

In recent times, cardiovascular disease prevention and management becomes a foremost health care issue globally and disease exposing population count is alarmingly high.

Current health care statistics revealed that cardiovascular diseases causing 17.3 million deaths every year and this count tend to exceed up to 23.6 million by the end of 2030.

Pharmacotherapeutic management of cardiovascular disease complications: a textbook for medical students is a novel piece of writing presenting with current treatment practices in the management of cardiovascular disease complications under the health care.

The focus of this book is that it discusses prominent pharmacotherapeutic management of cardiovascular complications, causes, clinical symptoms, pathophysiological background, early diagnosis, control of risk factors, and early treatment modalities to minimize the progression of disease events in cardiology practice.

The book divided into 22 chapters, all chapters are coordinately written by A.Bharath Kumar and Dr.M.S.Umashankar.

This book proves valuable for health care professionals, doctors, nurses, medical students, clinical pharmacist, hospital pharmacist, community pharmacist, physiotherapist to understand, prevention and therapeutic management of cardiovascular disease complications in clinical practice.