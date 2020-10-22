Samara Polytech scientists develop cost-effective portable analyzers

Despite their high accuracy, the majority of the existing instrumental laboratory methods are very laborious and insufficient in terms of quick analysis of the objects under study. A team of scientists of Samara Polytech design cost-effective portable analyzers. The recent research results are published in the journal of the American Chemical Society (doi.org/10.1021/acssensors.0c01018).

Our laboratory works with optical multisensor systems based on various physical principles of spectroscopy, allowing the observations in several spectral ranges. The portable analyzers that we designed require no sampling and they work like this: the device illuminates the object under study at selected wavelengths, and the result of the interaction of light and the sample is read by the detector through a light-guide cable. The detected signal is sent to a computer, where the information is processed using a special mathematical model and the received data is decrypted. By the way, our task is both to make the mathematical optimization of the multisensor system for the selected application and to develop the corresponding predictive models". Anastasiia Surkova, Candidate of Chemistry, Researcher of the "Multivariate Analysis and Global Modelling" Laboratory

To control each connected device, including data collection and calculation of the analysis result using the built-in model, special software is required. In order to fulfill this task, several years ago the laboratory staff developed a unique "cloud" application TPT-cloud. Now a company in Spain is engaged in its further professional development.

Optical multisensor systems can be used for quantitative and qualitative analysis of the objects under study in various fields such as medical diagnostics, quality control in the food and pharmaceutical industries, effective environmental monitoring, etc.