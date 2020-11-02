Only 56 percent of people intend to have free flu vaccination in the U.K. amid COVID

Amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the northern hemisphere is fast approaching winter, which will increase influenza cases. Health experts are urging people to get flu shots.

Flu vaccination is an important way to reduce the burden on the health system since it has over ten months since the emergence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

While the first wave of the pandemic missed most of the flu season in Europe and the United States, a second COVID wave is likely to overlap with the 2020–2021 season. Healthcare systems come under substantial strain during a typical flu season, which would be compounded if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases this year.

Now, a team of researchers at Keele University and Public Health England aimed to determine how many residents in the U.K. intend to get flu shots amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers found that 55.8 percent of people intended to have the vaccination.

Study: Intention to have seasonal influenza vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic among eligible adults in the UK. Image Credit: KPG_Payless / Shutterstock
Study: Intention to have seasonal influenza vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic among eligible adults in the UK. Image Credit: KPG_Payless / Shutterstock

The study

The study, which appeared as a preprint on the medRxiv* server, estimated the number of people willing to get vaccinated against influenza in preparation for winter.

The team recruited a nationally representative sample of 1,500 adults in the United Kingdom through Prolific’s online research panel. The participants were asked to complete a survey asking sociodemographic profiles, clinical questions, COVID-19, and possible COVID-19 vaccination.

About 645 participants are eligible for the vaccination. Of these, more than half said they intend to get the flu shots. Previous research suggests that increasing uptake of the flu vaccine may help contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, steps to help everyone to pursue their intention is crucial.

Related Stories

Further, the team asked the participants if they received a flu shot in the previous year and how likely they would be to have the flu shot this year. Of the 514 eligible respondents who showed a clear intention to get a flu shot, 60.6 percent reported having the shot last winter, while 39.4 percent said they were not vaccinated.

The study findings strongly suggest that those who received the flu vaccine the previous year are likely to intend to have it again this year. However, vaccination intention in these individuals eligible for the vaccine was higher than the reported uptake last year. This may mean that the uptake this year may be lower than those who said they intend to get the shots.

Therefore, health agencies and governments need to exert efforts to convert positive intentions into behavior. Proper messaging, information dissemination, and vaccine delivery should ensure that these individuals receive the vaccine, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people locked down in their homes. Some people also fear going to hospitals or clinics to get flu shots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Increasing uptake of the seasonal influenza vaccine in a timely fashion will relieve pressure on the service. If this is to be successful, strategies to achieve this increase need to be implemented now,” the researchers concluded in the study.

The flu season and COVID-19

The skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 across the globe, especially in countries reporting the second wave of outbreaks, may take a toll on healthcare systems. Many hospitals are maxing out their bed capacities to accommodate coronavirus cases.

With the flu season coming, it is expected that hospitalizations may increase. With two diseases ravaging the globe, hospitals may lack the human resources and facility to cater to all patients. Hence, preventing flu illness, which may also lead to hospitalizations in high-risk populations, is essential.

Flu vaccination in the United Kingdom mostly occurs from December to March every year, with the national vaccination program starting in September. The vaccination is free via the NHS to children between two and eleven years old, adults who are more than 65 years old, pregnant women, healthy workers, and people at high risk of flu complications.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, November 02). Only 56 percent of people intend to have free flu vaccination in the U.K. amid COVID. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 02, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201102/Only-56-percent-of-people-intend-to-have-free-flu-vaccination-in-the-UK-amid-COVID.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Only 56 percent of people intend to have free flu vaccination in the U.K. amid COVID". News-Medical. 02 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201102/Only-56-percent-of-people-intend-to-have-free-flu-vaccination-in-the-UK-amid-COVID.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Only 56 percent of people intend to have free flu vaccination in the U.K. amid COVID". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201102/Only-56-percent-of-people-intend-to-have-free-flu-vaccination-in-the-UK-amid-COVID.aspx. (accessed November 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Only 56 percent of people intend to have free flu vaccination in the U.K. amid COVID. News-Medical, viewed 02 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201102/Only-56-percent-of-people-intend-to-have-free-flu-vaccination-in-the-UK-amid-COVID.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Tough to tell COVID from smoke inhalation symptoms — and flu season’s coming
New research may shed light on challenges of developing universal flu vaccine
Climate anomaly exacerbated WWI mortality and the Spanish flu pandemic
Research explains why flu is dangerous for pregnant women
DeSantis says COVID is a lower risk for school-aged kids than flu
New AI-powered forecasting tool makes prediction of flu outbreaks easier
Drug derived from a natural human protein could stop lethal lung damage from the flu
Combining genetic and experimental data can enable more accurate prediction of influenza virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Untreated obstructive sleep apnea linked with increased hospitalization from flu