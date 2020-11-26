Researchers elucidate the action mechanism of incretin-based drugs in treatment of diabetes

An international research group has clarified the action mechanism of incretin-based drugs  in the treatment of diabetes.

The research group headed by Professor SEINO Susumu included Researcher Okechi Oduori et al. (Division of Molecular and Metabolic Medicine, Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine), Professor SHIMOMURA Kenju (Fukushima Medical University), Professor Patrik Rorsman (University of Oxford, UK/University of Gothenburg, Sweden), and their teams.

Incretin-based drugs are used worldwide in the treatment of diabetes and in Japan they are currently prescribed to 70% of diabetic patients. However, the mechanism by which incretin-based drugs improve blood glucose levels has been poorly understood.

Related Stories

The findings of the study were published online in the American Scientific Journal Journal of Clinical Investigation on November 16, 2020. A commentary on this paper by Professor Colin G. Nichols and his colleagues at Washington University, St Louis, has also been published.

Main point

  • This study revealed for the first time that Gs, a major G-protein signal in normal pancreatic β-cells, is switched to another G-protein signal Gq in the diabetic β-cells to promote insulin secretion, and that incretin-based drugs act on this Gq to promote insulin secretion, thereby improving blood glucose levels.

Research findings

Incretins are the gut hormones that are secreted by enteroendocrine cells after meal ingestion. The most important function of incretins is to promote insulin secretion from pancreatic β cells. GLP-1 and GIP are known as incretins.

While both GLP-1 and GIP are required to maintain normal blood glucose levels in healthy subjects, incretins in patients with type-2 diabetes (T2D) don't function properly.

To improve incretin action, incretin-based drugs are used for the treatment of T2D. However, the reason why these drugs are effective has remained unknown.

This research investigated the mechanism of insulin secretion by G-protein signaling in normal β cells and diabetic β cells.

Until now, it has been well accepted that the G protein Gs functions as a major signal that promotes insulin secretion in normal β cells.

The research group revealed that in diabetes, there is a switch from Gs to Gq signaling in the pancreatic β cells due to continuous β cell excitation . Furthermore, the group discovered that incretin-based drugs act on Gq to amplify insulin secretion, thus improving blood glucose levels.

The significance of this research

The results of this research are important not only for illuminating the mechanism behind diabetes, but for diabetes therapies. They might also provide a basis for the development of new treatments.

Source:

Kobe University

Journal reference:

Oduori, O. S., et al. (2020) Gs/Gq signaling switch in β cells defines incretin effectiveness in diabetes. Journal of Clinical Investigation. doi.org/10.1172/JCI140046.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Compounds in traditional Chinese medicine herbs may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection
SARS-CoV-2 immunity may last over six months through antibody evolution and B cell memory
SARS-CoV-2's spike protein mutations have slowed, study finds
Research looks at aerobiomes, trees and implications for public health
New research shows excess egg consumption can increase risk of diabetes
MIT researchers unravel the molecular structure of key coronavirus protein
Drugs targeting neutrophils could reduce ARDS in severe COVID-19
Convalescent plasma in COVID-19 can be effective, especially early in disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovering a new role for a protein that could cause breast cancer to spread to the lungs