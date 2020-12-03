Compact Rack Scanner for Easy Liquid Handling Robot Integration

Dec 3 2020

Compatible with all 2D barcoded tube racks in SBS format, the Ziath DataPaq™ Express is the smallest footprint rack scanner currently available.

With a footprint of only slightly more than one plate / rack position, the DataPaq™ Express offers a space-saving way to integrate a fast full-rack scanner on to a liquid handling robot. Designed with a separate power and processing box, which can be positioned under your liquid handling robot and under your deck, using a DataPaq™ Express scanner frees up vital deck space.

The uniquely low form factor of the DataPaq™ Express allows liquid handling robots easy gripper access to simply pick up and dispense from racks on top of the scanner. Offering rapid image scanning and decoding in just two seconds, the camera based DataPaq™ Express will also help improve your robotic workflow.

Baseplates and drivers are available to enable easy integration of the DataPaq™ Express with most commercial liquid handling robots, including those from Tecan, Hamilton, Perkin Elmer, Beckman, Andrew Alliance and Hi-Res Bio.

The DataPaq™ Express scanner is easy to set-up and can be ready to use only a few minutes after taking it out of the box. The fast full-rack scanner arrives fully calibrated and is ready to read all makes of SBS format 2D barcoded racks and tubes. Powerful DataPaq™ software makes it simple to export data to Excel, XML or text/CSV, and scanned images can also be saved. The DataPaq™ software can also connect with Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres and other databases.

For further information please visit http://www.ziath.com/index.php/products/barcode-scanning/datapaq-express-rack-reader or contact Ziath on +1- 858-880-6920 / +44-1223-855021 / [email protected].

