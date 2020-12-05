Study identifies frequency, risk factors of acute kidney injury in children with diabetic ketoacidosis

Researchers from a consortium of hospitals including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified factors that make children with diabetic ketoacidosis more likely to experience acute kidney injury. Analyzing data from a large, multicenter clinical trial, the researchers also found that children who experience acute kidney injury are more likely to also experience subtle cognitive impairment and demonstrate lower IQ scores, suggesting a pattern of multiple organ injury. The findings were published online today in JAMA Network Open.

Multiple recent studies have shown that organ injuries in children with diabetic ketoacidosis occur more frequently than previously thought. One recent retrospective study found that acute kidney injury commonly occurs in these children. Earlier analysis of a large, multicenter study demonstrated cerebral injury commonly occurs in diabetic ketoacidosis. Together, these studies raised the possibility of an underlying pathophysiology that connects these injuries across the body if the presence of these injuries were linked in patients.

We wanted to look at these issues in a more prospective manner. With 13 participating emergency departments in the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network, we had the ability to not only study the frequency of acute kidney injury in these children, but also the underlying factors associated with injury and whether there is an association between the occurrence of acute kidney injury and cerebral injury, which would suggest a possible linkage between the mechanisms of injury underlying both."

Sage Myers, MD, attending physician, Emergency Department at CHOP and first author of the study

Related Stories

The researchers studied 1,359 episodes of diabetic ketoacidosis in children. Acute kidney injury occurred in 584 (43%) of those episodes, and 252 of those episodes (43%) were classified as either stage 2 or 3, representing more severe cases of kidney injury. When assessing whether acute kidney injury was associated with cognitive issues, children with kidney injuries had lower scores on short-term memory tests during diabetic ketoacidosis, as well as lower IQ scores three to six months after recovering from the condition. These differences persisted after adjusting for the severity of diabetic ketoacidosis and demographic factors like socioeconomic status.

"If we can identify the mechanisms of kidney injury after diabetic ketoacidosis, it can help in the development of new therapeutic and preventive strategies," said Nathan Kuppermann, MD, professor and chair of emergency medicine at UC Davis Health, and senior author and co-principal investigator of the study. "We're also hoping to focus future research on how diabetic ketoacidosis causes simultaneous, multi-organ injuries such as what we demonstrated in this study."

Source:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Journal reference:

Myers, S.R., et al. (2020) Frequency and Risk Factors of Acute Kidney Injury During Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Children and Association With Neurocognitive Outcomes. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.25481.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mild electrical stimulation with heat shock exerts protective effect against nephrotic syndrome
New app tracks nutrition data in kidney and heart disease patients
Afro-Caribbean patients with end stage kidney disease more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19
Experts publish Consensus Statement on management of osteoporosis in patients with CKD G4–G5D
Women with kidney failure have low rates of contraceptive use, research finds
Researchers develop a unique method of identifying early signs of acute kidney injury
Robotic-assisted kidney transplant and weight loss surgery can be performed safely for obese patients
Chronic kidney disease strongly associated with COVID-related hospitalization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Investigational drug helped improve heart health in patients with chronic conditions