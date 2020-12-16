Clearer information and increased support may improve compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, says study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which first emerged in China nearly a year ago, continues to spread worldwide. Many governments instigated lockdowns and restrictions throughout the year in an attempt to control the virus's spread.

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, has infected more than 73.47 million people and claimed the lives of over 1.63 million individuals.

Adherence to infection control measures and lockdown orders play a pivotal role in mitigating the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

A team of UK-based researchers has found that providing clear information and practical or financial support could reduce the number of people who feel that they have to break lockdown rules. They have also evaluated the risk tied to engaging in a particular behavior. The team's study has been published on the preprint medRxiv* server.

COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic started in December 2019 in Wuhan City, China. Nearly one year after it first emerged, it has spread to 191 countries and regions.

The pandemic has sparked debates about its origin and why lockdowns are needed. Misinformation found online had sparked doubts among people.

However, one of the most powerful things to combat the pandemic is the right information about preventing its spread.

Infection control measures, including social distancing, regular handwashing, and wearing masks, play pivotal roles in reducing viral transmission risk. With lockdowns in place, immediate isolation and quarantine of cases can help stem outbreaks.

The study

The study evaluated several factors tied to lockdown adherence, self-isolation, and social distancing guidance. It highlights individuals' needs to prevent breaking lockdown rules, especially if there are active cases in their areas.

Specifically, the team assessed adherence patterns to mitigation measures and reasons behind these behaviors among low-income people and Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

The researchers conducted semi-structured interviews with 20 participants from BAME and low-income white backgrounds. The interview explored how people adhered to social distancing and self-isolation measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The interview also assessed the reasons behind their behavior.

The study results

The researchers found that it was hard for many people to adhere to infection control measures. Though they were willing to understand how they could protect themselves and their families, they struggled to keep up to date with constantly changing guidelines and recommendations.

They felt they were not fully informed about the meaning of essential terms, including self-isolation and how to self-isolate safely. They were unsure if they should isolate or shield, feeling uninformed about the number of COVID-19 cases in their local areas.

There is also growing evidence showing the effects of lockdown measures on BAME communities and low-income people. The study shows that acts of partial-adherence were not always high-risk or avoidable.

However, the researchers believe that these individuals made risk-adapted decisions based on their perceptions of the degree of transmission risk involved by the behavior. These are in line with specific adherence patterns, namely: caution-motivated super-adherence, risk-adapted partial adherence, and necessity-driven partial-adherence.

The research team suggests that further interventions and research are needed to explore the impact and risks tied to these adherence patterns.

The research team's recommendations are:

Financial, tangible, and social support

Working with management teams to prevent pressure on vulnerable staff members at work

Information dissemination on why lockdown measures are important

Study conclusions

The study concludes that individuals appeared to actively make decisions to engage in behaviors they considered safe and needed.

Governments need to provide practical and financial support, especially during lockdowns. This way, vulnerable people in BAME and low-income areas will not feel the need to break lockdown orders.

Lastly, the study highlights the importance of providing clear information to ensure that people can evaluate the risk linked to engaging in a particular behavior.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.