Polygenic risk scores from multi-population data could improve IBD predictions

Using genetic data from nearly 30,000 people, Mount Sinai researchers have built risk scores from a combination of datasets representing distinct ancestral populations that improve prediction of risk for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The study was published in Gastroenterology on December 24.

The researchers found that polygenic risk scores, built using association data from multiple populations in Mount Sinai's multi-ethnic BioMe Biobank, maximized IBD predictions for every population in the biobank. BioMe is a system-wide effort at Mount Sinai that is revolutionizing diagnosis and classification of diseases according to the patient's molecular profile.

The study showed that risk scores calculated from integrating data significantly improved predictions among individuals with European, Ashkenazi Jewish, and Hispanic ancestry in BioMe, as well as European individuals in the UK Biobank, which contains biological and medical data on half a million people between ages 40 and 69 living in the UK. Predictive power was lower for patients with African ancestry, likely due to substantially smaller reference datasets and substantially greater genetic diversity within populations of African descent.

The ability to accurately predict genetic disease risk in individuals across ancestries is a critical avenue that may positively affect patient outcomes, as early interventions and even preventive measures are being considered and developed. These findings support a need for greater genetic diversity, including more data on African American populations, to enhance disease risk predictions and reduce health disparities for all populations."

Judy H. Cho, MD,  Atudy's Senior Author, Dean of Translational Genetics and Director of The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai

Related Stories

These polygenic risk scores--representing an estimate of overall risk based on the sum of an individual's many, mostly common, genetic variants--were calculated using IBD association data from cohorts with European, African American, and Ashkenazi Jewish backgrounds.

Additionally, researchers assessed rare variants in genes associated with very-early-onset IBD within each population and found that African American carriers of uncommon LRBA variants showed reduced expression of both proteins LRBA and CTLA-4. LRBA deficiency increases susceptibility to IBD and results in lower CTLA-4 expression, which can be reversed with the commonly prescribed antimalarial drug chloroquine. Future studies by the Cho Laboratory will focus on predicting which subsets of patients might benefit from targeting this pathway.

"Since lowered LRBA and CTLA-4 expression can lead to IBD, it's encouraging that chloroquine is able to partially recover expression," says the study's first author Kyle Gettler, PhD, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Most COVID-19 patients died in the hospital, study finds
Study: COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to avoidable heart-related deaths in England
Genetic differences play a vital role in early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease
Study: First week and a half after leaving hospital may be dangerous for COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 severity could be linked to genetic variance
Genetic analysis reveals novel traits associated with COVID-19 severity
No more ICU beds at the main public hospital in the nation’s largest county as COVID surges
With few takers for COVID vaccine, DC hospital CEO takes ‘one for the team’

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Traditional herbal medicine Respiratory Detox Shot (RDS) inhibits SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A infection in vitro