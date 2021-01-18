Assistive magnetic skin system supports freedom of movement for people with quadriplegia

An assistive technology uses magnetic skin to support freedom of movement for people with quadriplegia.

A system that uses flexible, breathable magnetic skin allows people with severe quadriplegia to move around and choose their surroundings. Developed by KAUST researchers, the high-tech system relies on the user's facial expressions to accomplish a wide variety of tasks, from moving down the street to using an elevator.

There are a wide variety of assistive technologies for people with quadriplegia, but most systems are not suitable for patients with severe quadriplegia as they often rely on head or neck movements to work. For these patients, the options are limited to camera, tongue control, voice-assistant and neural detector systems. But these either offer a limited range of gestures or are not compatible with outdoor applications. Some also require invasive attachments or continuous attention while using the system.

Most existing technologies don't give people a lot of freedom. We wanted to develop a solution that works inside the house as well as outdoors, allowing them to move around independently."

Abdullah Almansouri, Ph.D. Student, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

The new integrated system includes magnetic skins, smart glasses, a smart wheelchair and smart gadgets that rely on wireless Bluetooth and infrared communication.

Related Stories

The three magnetic skins are placed between the eyebrows and on each side of the nose to track facial movements, such as moving the eyebrows up and down and the nose left and right. These movements are detected by magnetic field sensors in the smart glasses and are converted into electrical signals that are transmitted to the head unit of the wheelchair.

This unit processes these signals into wheelchair or smart gadget commands, such as turning the lights on or clicking the mouse on a computer. The system currently supports 13 distinct facial gestures.

"We were aiming for something easy and accessible but also that couldn't be easily triggered by accident," says Almansouri. "The system itself handles the complexity, so the user is only wearing the glasses and magnetic skin to control their surroundings."

With his team, Almansouri tested the system on three able-bodied users with a high success rate. The participants took less than 15 minutes to learn how to use the system without assistance, with a worst-case success rate of 93 percent.

"The synergetic combination of advanced sensor technology and machine learning will definitely improve quality of life," says Khaled Salama, professor of electrical and computer engineering at KAUST's Advanced Membranes and Porous Materials Center. "This combination has the potential to be a game-changer in so many applications."

Source:

KAUST - King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Journal reference:

Almansouri, A. S., et al. (2020) An Assistive Magnetic Skin System: Enabling Technology for Quadriplegics. Advanced Engineering Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adem.202000944.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chilblain-like skin lesions reported in adolescents and young adults during the pandemic
Research suggests importance of vitamin D for good health in the context of COVID-19
Potential sea animal reservoirs for coronaviruses?
Australian stinging tree could pave way for novel painkillers
Stroking skin activates anti-itch pathway in the spinal cord
Natural compund in cedar and grapefruit skin could help repel mosquitoes and ticks says CDC
Effective, simple, safe self-amplifying RNA vaccines
SARS-CoV-2 survives on human skin for 9 hours

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Could Vitamin D be an effective adjuvant to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic?