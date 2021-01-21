Researchers simulate tailgating to examine the impact of excessive eating and drinking

The NFL playoffs are underway, and fans are finding ways to simulate tailgating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Football watch parties are synonymous with eating fatty foods and drinking alcohol. Have you ever wondered what all of that eating and drinking does to your body?

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine simulated a tailgating situation with a small group of overweight but healthy men and examined the impact of the eating and drinking on their livers using blood tests and a liver scan. They discovered remarkably differing responses in the subjects.

Surprisingly, we found that in overweight men, after an afternoon of eating and drinking, how their bodies reacted to food and drink was not uniform. In some people, the body responded in a unique way to take the stress off the liver. These findings reveal that both genetics and lifestyle can work together to protect us from overconsumption of nutrients."

Elizabeth Parks, PhD, Professor of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology

Related Stories

Parks studied 18 men who were given alcoholic drinks to elevate breath alcohol levels for five hours while they were provided hamburgers, chips and cupcakes. The men ate an average of 5,087 calories, which increased their blood levels of glucose, insulin and fats called triglycerides. Despite all subjects maintaining breath alcohol levels of 0.08 to 0.10, nine men showed increased fat in the liver, five men showed a decrease in liver fat and one man experienced no change at all. Unexpectedly, those with an elevated amount of liver fat drank 90% less alcohol and tended to eat more carbohydrates compared to the other subjects.

"A potential explanation of these findings is that high carbohydrate consumption may have a greater impact on liver fat than alcohol in some people," Parks said. "Given the high prevalence of overconsumption of food and alcohol in the U.S., further studies are needed in a larger population. Our goal is to understand differences between people in how they respond to excess food and alcohol. It may be that limiting meal carbohydrates may protect the liver."

Source:

University of Missouri-Columbia

Journal reference:

Syed-Abdul, M.M., et al. (2020) The Tailgate Study: Differing metabolic effects of a bout of excessive eating and drinking. Alcohol. doi.org/10.1016/j.alcohol.2020.11.001.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in blood serum could predict COVID-19 mortality
Blood group associated with cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients
Wuhan study has important implications for managing COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 has transformed the world of vaccines
Green Mediterranean diet reduces non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, show randomized trials
Researchers discover a new approach to inhibit intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
Researchers produce lightweight grab-poles with anti-microbial property for public transport
COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacts eating behaviors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy