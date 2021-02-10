Children with epilepsy experience poor, disrupted sleep

Children with epilepsy sleep poorly compared to healthy children, and are more likely to experience disruptions such as night terrors, sleep walking or sleep disordered breathing, according to a new study.

A team at the University of Birmingham's Centre for Human Brain Health analyzed 19 published studies on sleep and epilepsy in children and adolescents to try to better understand and articulate the links between them.

Their findings, published in Sleep Medicine Reviews, highlight the significantly poorer sleep experienced by children and adolescents with epilepsy, and present a strong argument for screening children for sleep problems as an integral part of diagnosis and management of the condition.

Related Stories

Lead author Alice Winsor explains: "We know that sleep and epilepsy have a bidirectional relationship: epilepsy has an impact on sleep, because of seizures waking children up in the night, for example. At the same time, disrupted sleep can increase the likelihood of seizures. Despite the available research, however, sleep is not routinely evaluated by clinicians during the diagnosis and care of this condition.

"In typically developing children, it's well known that the effects of inadequate sleep have a wide impact on behavior and mental health and this affects not just them, but the wider family as well. In children with epilepsy these effects are more complicated, but also more likely to be overlooked, because of the clinical focus on the epilepsy. Our research draws together the available evidence to make a compelling case for sleep assessments to be included in epilepsy management."

In their detailed literature analysis, the researchers found children with epilepsy slept, on average, 34 minutes less per night than those without epilepsy and had significantly more episodes of night waking or parasomnias - including night terrors and sleep walking. They also had poorer sleep quality and a higher percentage of light sleep than healthy children. These were evident in the literature via both objective measurements such as wearing a sleep tracking watch, and subjective evidence supplied via patient and carer questionnaires.

Epilepsy is a chronic and unpredictable disease and the association with sleep disruption only further negatively impacts quality of life for the child and the family. Addressing sleep problems and sleep hygiene at an early stage in treatment could reduce the impact of the disease, and also reduce the likelihood of a sleep problem progressing to a sleep disorder, with serious and long term health implications."

Alice Winsor, Lead Author

The researchers also found that children with drug-resistant epilepsy appeared most vulnerable to sleep disturbances, although more research is necessary into whether this is caused by medication or by recurrent seizures.

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Winsor, A.A., et al. (2021) Sleep disruption in children and adolescents with epilepsy: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Medicine Reviews. doi.org/10.1016/j.smrv.2021.101416.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lack of sleep, stress, mental health problems can lead to PCS-like symptoms
Consuming caffeinated coffee can temporarily mitigate repercussions of reduced sleep
India’s COVID-19-related hygiene promotion campaign shows some positive results
FDA permits marketing of new prescription only device to reduce snoring and mild sleep apnea
Study examines the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on dental students' career plans
Deep sleep has restorative power to clear waste from the brain
Study demonstrates link between housing insecurity and sleep outcomes
Specific brain neurons could provide a target for treating sleep-related disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Insufficient sleep can negatively affect teenagers' mental health