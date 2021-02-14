Study: Aspirin should be favored to prevent blood clots in children after complex heart surgery

Aspirin should be favored over warfarin to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo a surgery that replumbs their hearts, according to a new study.

The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, will have implications for clinicians when prescribing blood thinning medications after Fontan surgery, a complex congenital heart disease operation redirecting blood flow from the lower body to the lungs.

The Fontan procedure is offered to children born with severe heart defects, allowing the child to live with just one pumping heart chamber instead of two.

MCRI Dr Chantal Attard said although the operation couldn't completely 'fix' the heart, most were able to live well into adulthood and have relatively normal lives. But she said those who have the procedure were at an increased risk for blood clots.

Blood clots are dangerous because they can cause the heart to fail or lead to a stroke. For this reason, all patients are given blood thinning medications, with warfarin and aspirin the most common. Warfarin can be affected by food, other medications and illness, so patients must have regular blood tests to check their warfarin levels are safe."

Dr Chantal Attard, Murdoch Children's Research Institute

The study involved 121 patients enrolled in the Australian and New-Zealand Fontan (ANZ) Registry. It found stroke was common regardless of which medication the patient took. But patients on warfarin had poorer bone mineral density and were at a higher risk of bleeding.

Related Stories

Dr Attard said the research showed for patients who undergo Fontan surgery, and do not have additional blood clotting risk factors, aspirin should be offered over warfarin.

She said given the need for regular INR monitoring of warfarin, a shift to aspirin would also have a cost benefit to the patient and the healthcare system.

About 70,000 post Fontan patients are alive today, with this number expected to double within two decades.

Carley Clendenning's son Lachie, 7, had the Fontan procedure two years ago after being born with one heart ventricle.

She said the aspirin findings were a relief as the medication was much easier to manage and would benefit other families whose children required the procedure in future.

"Lachie has been taking warfarin ever since his surgery and there are things you have to keep on top of with this medication," she said.

"We have to monitor his blood clotting levels with regular finger prick blood tests at home and watch out for injuries because there is a greater chance of bleeding and bruises.

"In what is already a difficult time for families, this new recommendation will make things a little easier."

Source:

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Journal reference:

Attard, C., et al. (2021) Long-term outcomes of warfarin versus aspirin after Fontan surgery. The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. doi.org/10.1016/j.jtcvs.2020.12.102.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk
Study finds cancer as the leading cause of death among patients with diabetes
Cancer patients less likely to receive life-saving therapy when suffering a heart attack
Higher blood pressure from childhood may put Black people at risk for congestive heart failure
Study finds increasing death rates from heart disease in young women
Study uncovers link between T cell-mediated inflammation and cardiac dysfunction
Lifestyle intervention provided through health coaches helped reduce heart disease risk
Active lifestyle associated with lower risk of death from a heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Iron release can be detrimental to the heart, study suggests