Simulated model for drive-through clinics can be used for mass COVID-19 vaccinations

Policymakers at all levels of government are racing to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people to save lives and blunt the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. New research published in the INFORMS Journal on Applied Analytics provides a simulated model for drive-through clinics that can be used for mass COVID-19 vaccinations based on the successful use of such a clinic to address H1N1.

The paper, "Lessons from Modeling and Running the World? Largest Drive-Through, Mass Vaccination Clinic," looks at data from The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness department during the H1N1 vaccinations.

Related Stories

The authors, Sunderesh Heragu of Oklahoma State University and Thomas van de Kracht of Vanderlande Industries, note that a total of 19,318 residents were vaccinated via a drive-through and a walk-up clinic over 1.5 days - nearly two-thirds of whom specifically used the drive-through clinic. The authors found that people preferred the convenience of drive-through clinics because they perceived it was safer, more convenient and less contagious.

As policymakers address how to bolster mass vaccinations for COVID-19, drive-through vaccination sites offer a means to inoculate people faster and with less waiting and confusion as compared to other mass vaccination approaches. This could readily be done in literally every single community, transforming the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all."

Sunderesh Heragu, Regents professor and Head, School of Industrial Engineering and anagement, Oklahoma State University

Source:

Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

Journal reference:

Kracht, T. V. D & Heragu, S. S., (2020) Lessons from Modeling and Running the World’s Largest Drive-Through Mass Vaccination Clinic. INFORMS Journal on Applied Analytics. doi.org/10.1287/inte.2020.1063.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 versus Zika: Comparing and contrasting the flow of research
Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy
Research suggests seaweed used in traditional Chinese medicine could protect against COVID-19
Research suggests plant flavonols could serve as effective antivirals for SARS-CoV-2
Not all masks protect the same: Research suggests no mask better than an old mask
Research suggests importance of vitamin D for good health in the context of COVID-19
Webinar: High-Content Imaging on Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Research
Dutch research on mental health during COVID-19 in vulnerable children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bruker establishes new customer support center in the Middle East at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Research Park