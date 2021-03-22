A green tea compound shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties in vitro

Adding to its long list of health benefits, new research finds antiviral activity from green tea. In a new study, one of its ingredients, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), blocked severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from binding to human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors and can subsequently prevent infection of human lung cells. This action was also observed in the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC).

Green tea is one of the most consumed beverages in many countries across Asia. It has high anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties that could help reduce the risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Study: Evaluation of a new spike (S) protein based commercial immunoassay for the detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG. Image Credit: taa22 / Shutterstock
Study: Evaluation of a new spike (S) protein based commercial immunoassay for the detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG. Image Credit: taa22 / Shutterstock

The researchers wrote:

Taken together, our data as well as the findings just reported by others[48-50] indicate the possibility that consumption of green tea or its active ingredient EGCG is beneficial for preventing or reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission and infection…Given its low toxicity, antiinflammation, antioxidant, and anti-SARS-CoV-2 variant properties, use of GTB or EGCG is likely to minimize the SARS-CoV-2 spread, ameliorate symptoms and disease severity.”

The study “Epigallocatechin Gallate from Green Tea Effectively Blocks Infection of SARS-CoV-2 and New Variants by Inhibiting Spike Binding to ACE2 Receptor” is available as a preprint on the bioRxiv* server, while the article undergoes peer review.

Designing the research study

The team created several pseudoviruses that contained S proteins with a single mutation (K417N, E484K, N501Y, D614G) or with full-set mutations of the newly emerged variants (B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and B.1.429). They transfected the pseudoviruses into HEK293T-hACE2 cells. The wild-type S or D614G S was able to cause infection as observed by increased luciferase activity. Although, convalescent plasma of COVID-19 patients was successful in blocking both of these pseudoviruses.

The transfected cells showed little cytotoxicity to green tea beverages, indicating it was safe to use.

Viral inhibition caused by a green tea beverage

Related Stories

Green tea effectively prevented infection from the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 or D614G and the COVID-19 variants B.1.429 found in California and B.1.351 found in South Africa — in a dose-dependent manner. Researchers also found green tea beverages prevented other coronaviruses' infection as observed when tested against HCoV OC43 in HCT-8 cells.

The researchers next looked to see what was in green tea that was causing these antiviral effects. Catechins — EGCG, EGC, ECG, and EC — were studied because they are green tea’s active ingredients.

The results showed three catechins: EGCG, EGC, and ECG, dose-dependently blocked a pseudovirus infection caused by the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 strain.

Upon closer inspection, the researchers deduced EGCG as the most potent inhibitor for viral infection. EGCG makes up more than 50% of catechins found in green tea beverages.

In addition, exposing EGCG to mutated strains such as D614G, K417N, E484K, and N501Y suppressed its ability to cause infection.

The researchers also found EGCG inhibited viral infection of cells containing variants of concern, including B.1.17, B.1.351, and B.1.429.

EGCG was tested on infected human lung epithelial cells, where they discovered it could suppress SARS-CoV-2 before and after infection. Although, the inhibitory activity was greater when cells were pretreated with EGCG before SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Catechin’s antiviral activity was also effective in preventing infection from other related coronaviruses. EGCG was the most effective in suppressing HCoV OC43, while EC was the least effective.

EGCG prevents inhibition by blocking SARS-CoV-2 binding to ACE2 receptor

EGCG was most effective in stopping the viral entry of SARS-CoV-2 in human cells before infection — although it was also somewhat effective during infection.

The researchers found it blocked viral entry by preventing the S1 subunit — which has the highest binding affinity — to ACE2. EGCG also decreased binding of the S2 subunit, although it already had a little binding affinity to ACE2.

The researchers concluded:

We found that the recombinant RBD could bind to ACE2 with EC50 of 4.08 ng/mL, while EGCG significantly decreased the binding affinity of RBD (4.7-fold) with EC50 of 19.19 ng/mL. In addition, EGCG also diminished the binding affinity of full-length S to ACE2 by 2.5-fold (EC50: 43.48 to 107.6 ng/mL). The inhibitory effect of EGCG on RBD or full-length S binding to ACE2 was dose-dependent.”

*Important Notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Jocelyn Solis-Moreira

Written by

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira graduated with a Bachelor's in Integrative Neuroscience, where she then pursued graduate research looking at the long-term effects of adolescent binge drinking on the brain's neurochemistry in adulthood.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. (2021, March 22). A green tea compound shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties in vitro. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 22, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210322/A-green-tea-compound-shows-anti-SARS-CoV-2-properties-in-vitro.aspx.

  • MLA

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. "A green tea compound shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties in vitro". News-Medical. 22 March 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210322/A-green-tea-compound-shows-anti-SARS-CoV-2-properties-in-vitro.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. "A green tea compound shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties in vitro". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210322/A-green-tea-compound-shows-anti-SARS-CoV-2-properties-in-vitro.aspx. (accessed March 22, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. 2021. A green tea compound shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties in vitro. News-Medical, viewed 22 March 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210322/A-green-tea-compound-shows-anti-SARS-CoV-2-properties-in-vitro.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and RBD detected in saliva of mRNA-vaccine recipients
Data from Israel’s vaccination program suggests Pizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine induces strong host antibody response
New SARS-CoV-2 variant in France appears undetectable by PCR
UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 could be more deadly than previous strains
SARS-CoV-2 variants with E484K mutation show mRNA vaccine-induced antibody evasion
Study confirms B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective against emerging variants
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in blood and breastmilk simultaneously, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New SARS-CoV-2 B.1.526 variant emerges in New York