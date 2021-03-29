Scientists review current knowledge of the role of calcium-sensing receptor in immune cells

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Wenxiu Liu, Yutong Guo, Yue Liu, Jiaxing Sun and Xinhua Yin from The First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, Heilongjiang, China consider calcium-sensing receptors of immune cells and diseases.

Related Stories

The authors review current knowledge of the role of CaSR in immune cells. Calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR), which was initially found in the parathyroid gland, is ubiquitously expressed and exerts specific functions in multiple cells, including immune cells.

CaSR is functionally expressed on neutrophils, monocytes/macrophages, and T lymphocytes, but not B lymphocytes, and regulates cell functions, such as cytokine secretion, chemotaxis, phenotype switching, and ligand delivery.

In these immune cells, CaSR is involved in the development of many diseases, such as sepsis, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, rheumatism, myocardial infarction, diabetes, and peripheral artery disease. Since its discovery, it has been controversial whether CaSR is expressed and plays a role in immune cells.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Liu, W., et al. (2021) Calcium-Sensing Receptor of Immune Cells and Diseases. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2021.0009.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Partial replacement of animal proteins with plant proteins increases bone formation in adults
Researchers explore how N501Y mutation in SARS-CoV-2 increases viral transmissibility
Modeling study predicts SARS-CoV-2 variants with high receptor binding affinity
Corticosteroid receptor inhibitor shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vivo
Study rethinks the role of ACE2 in SARS-CoV-2 viral entry
Scientists explore structure of SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain with G485R mutation
UK and South African SARS-CoV-2 variants show higher binding affinity to host cell receptor
SARS-CoV-2 spike stimulates hyperinflammation via Toll-like receptor 2

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Is T-cell receptor sequencing a reliable alternative to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing?