CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance announces outcomes of NIH-funded Phase 3 ITAC clinical trial

Apr 7 2021

The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance today announced that the Phase 3 Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) clinical trial sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), did not meet its endpoints. No serious safety signals were raised in the trial.

The study aimed to determine whether an investigational anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (H-Ig) medicine (referred to by the Alliance as CoVIg-19) could reduce the risk of disease progression when added to standard of care treatment including remdesivir in hospitalized adult patients at risk for serious complications. Analyses remain ongoing and NIAID and the INSIGHT Network intend to publish the full results of the trial soon.

While the results of this particular clinical trial are disappointing, we are proud that as an industry we proactively and collaboratively pursued this work, and that the program may contribute to a growing understanding of this challenging virus and strategies for patient care. Since we embarked on this development program, and throughout the pandemic, we have learned much from our scientific research. Importantly, we learned that as an industry we have the fortitude and capability to quickly work together for the greater good of human health.”

Bill Mezzanotte, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer, CSL Behring and co-leader of the CoVIg-19 Alliance

We are especially proud that we pooled resources, brought our plasma expertise and infrastructure together at our own cost to benefit public health and added to our understanding of a complex field. We are extremely thankful to all those who collaborated day and night for one year in testing circumstances to develop and manufacture a potential solution for COVID-19, including those organizations from outside the industry who chose to support us. We express our sincere gratitude to the COVID-19 survivors who generously donated their plasma to make our work possible, the patients who graciously participated in the trial, and to the regulatory and government agencies for their partnership and flexibility to support our efforts.”

Julie Kim, president of Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit, Takeda and co-leader of the CoVIg-19 Alliance

Following the outcome of the ITAC trial, the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance’s work now concludes. The one-year collaboration involving organizations from across the world has strengthened relationships within and outside the industry, enabled a renewed perspective toward pragmatic regulation based on scientific evidence and need, and provided a well-defined, legally compliant framework for future collaborative opportunities to address urgent public health needs.

