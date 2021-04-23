Contralateral esophagus sparing technique can prevent complication in lung cancer patients

For many patients with localized lung cancer (non-small-cell lung carcinoma and small cell lung carcinoma), high-dose radiation with concurrent chemotherapy is a potential cure.

Yet this treatment can cause severe, acute inflammation of the esophagus (esophagitis) in about one in five patients, requiring hospitalization and placement of a feeding tube.

A team of radiation oncologists at Mass General Cancer Center demonstrate in an early clinical trial that the radiation beam can be carefully "sculpted" to deliver the majority of a radiation dose directly to the tumor while effectively sparing tissues in the side of the esophagus away from the affected lung (the contralateral esophagus), thereby limiting inflammation and preserving swallowing function.

The researchers describe their contralateral esophagus sparing technique (CEST) in a study published in JAMA Oncology.

Severe grade 3 esophagitis is a terrible complication of radiation and chemotherapy. It happens 5% to 10% of the time in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer, and 15% to 20% of the time in patients with small-cell lung cancer. Even grade 2 esophagitis, one step lower in severity, can be really tough, with patients requiring narcotics for many weeks to cope with the pain."

Henning Willers, MD, Study Co-Senior Author and Director, Thoracic Radiation Oncology Program, Mass General Cancer Center

Starting in 2013, Willers and colleagues carefully observed outcomes with various treatment techniques, including radiation methods used to treat head and neck and prostate cancers, and using a method of radiation delivery called intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) they devised CEST.

The technique involves imaging the esophagus and then shaping a high-dose radiation beam so that the maximal amount of radiation energy is delivered to the tumor, with a steep dropoff in energy across the esophagus, thereby sparing as much as possible the normal tissues and function in the side of the esophagus farthest away from the treatment site.

Related Stories

In their initial clinical experience, investigators saw that among patients with locally advanced lung cancers who were treated with CEST and chemotherapy, none had grade 3 or greater esophagitis, and only about 20% had grade 2 esophagitis, which was relatively mild, despite the fact that these patients had received high doses of radiation.

"In 2014, when I was a radiation oncology resident, I noticed that patients did really, really well with our use of this sparing technique, and with Christine C. Olsen, MD, co-principal investigator of the trial, we moved to test this concept on a formal clinical study," says lead author Sophia C. Kamran, MD, now a staff radiation oncologist at the Cancer Center.

To better determine the frequency of esophagitis in patients treated with CEST, the investigators designed a phase 1 trial with 27 patients, 25 of whom completed combined chemotherapy and radiation. Of this group, ranging from 51 to 81 years of age, 19 had non-small-cell lung cancer, and 6 had small-cell lung cancer.

None of the 25 patients who completed chemoradiation developed grade 3 esophagitis, while 7 experienced grade 2 esophagitis. Other treatment side effects were within the range of what can be expected for this type of cancer. Two-thirds of patients remained alive at two years after chemoradiation, and none had an isolated local tumor recurrence.

"Our findings support emerging national guidelines, which are increasingly recognizing the importance of sparing the esophagus, although an effective method to do so has neither been formalized nor well defined until now. This is the first prospective trial reporting on the use of a formalized technique," says Kamran.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Kamran, S. C., et al. (2021) Assessment of a Contralateral Esophagus–Sparing Technique in Locally Advanced Lung Cancer Treated With High-Dose Chemoradiation. JAMA Oncology. doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.0281.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Field of mathematics reveals a potential gene that causes acute lymphoblastic leukemia
FDA approves immunotherapy for first-line treatment of advanced gastric cancer
Animal study shows how chemical compound in Indian Long Pepper works against glioblastoma
New Penn State study reveals protective effects of mushrooms against cancer
1 in 6 patients with colorectal cancer found to have inherited genetic mutations
Study shows how proteins work in concert to resolve DNA double-strand breaks
Study reveals how DNA segments function in cells
Can an immunosuppressive cancer drug promote SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breast cancer treatment can be safely reduced in women over the age of 70