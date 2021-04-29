Pancreatic cancer cells de-differentiate to spawn highly aggressive tumors, study shows

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a previously unrecognized mechanism by which cancer cells of a relatively benign subtype of pancreatic tumors methodically revert-or "de-differentiate"-to a progenitor, or immature, state of cellular development to spawn highly aggressive tumors that are capable of metastasis to the liver and lymph nodes.

The study, led by Ludwig Lausanne's Douglas Hanahan and published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, also shows that engagement of the mechanism is associated with poorer outcomes in patients diagnosed with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PanNETs). Further, its findings provide concrete evidence that such cellular de-differentiation, widely observed across cancer types, is a not merely a random consequence of cancer cells' other aberrations.

Our study provides a clear example in a single tumor type that de-differentiation is an independently regulated and separable step in multi-step tumorigenesis. Moreover, this is not nonspecific de-differentiation, but rather, the result of a precise reversion of a developmental pathway that generated the mature cell type from which the cancer arose."

Douglas Hanahan, Distinguished Scholar, Ludwig Lausanne

Related Stories

PanNET tumors originate from the islet beta-cells of the pancreas, which produce the hormone insulin. Hanahan and his colleagues had previously reported that these tumors can be divided into two subtypes: a relatively benign, 'well-differentiated' subtype that maintains many features of insulin producing beta-cells, and a more aggressive and poorly-differentiated subtype that lacks those features.

Using a PanNET mouse model, they showed in the current study that the 'poorly differentiated' cancer cells have many characteristics of normal islet progenitor cells, and that the progression from benign to aggressive PanNET tumors requires cancer cells to retrace the pathway of beta cell differentiation and maturation to assume the progenitor state.

The researchers also uncovered a molecular circuit in cancer cells that governs this de-differentiation. They report that tumor cells poised to de-differentiate step up their production of a type of RNA molecule that regulates gene expression known as microRNA18. This ultimately causes the activation of Hmgb3, a protein that controls the expression of a suite of genes that pushes the cells into a progenitor state.

The results of this study provide new insights on de-differentiation as part of the puzzle of cancer and furnish preliminary evidence supporting its inclusion as a distinct and separable step, or perhaps sub-step, in the deadly progression toward malignancy.

Source:

Ludwig Cancer Research

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Women at high risk of breast cancer face financial barriers to care
SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release
Researchers investigate how oxygen radicals protect against cancer
Scientists decode activation mechanism of SHP2 protein that can trigger cancer
Researchers to apply smartphone apps to manage anxiety, depression in breast cancer patients
Research opens up the possibility of dietary therapy for cancer
Research data may provide new treatment options for hormone-dependent breast cancer
Research suggests that Ginkgo biloba extract contains naturally occurring inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cognitive outcomes in survivors of childhood cancers have been largely understudied