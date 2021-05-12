Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers

Amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), efforts to study the long-term effects of the illness have focused largely on hospitalized patients who experienced severe illness.

A majority of patients experience only mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. However, it is still unclear if these patients can still suffer lasting effects of the infection.

In a new study published in The Lancet, a team of researchers examined prescription drug and healthcare use after SARS-CoV-2 infection in those who did not require hospital admission.

The researchers at the University of Southern Denmark aimed to determine the effects of mild SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients after recovering from the illness. The team has found that the risk of delayed acute complications after mild COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization is low. However, many of these individuals tend to have persistent symptoms, prompting increased doctor visits in the six months following infection.

Study: Post-acute effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in individuals not requiring hospital admission: a Danish population-based cohort study. Image Credit: i viewfinder / Shutterstock
Study: Post-acute effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in individuals not requiring hospital admission: a Danish population-based cohort study. Image Credit: i viewfinder / Shutterstock

COVID-19 long-haulers

As the pandemic has evolved, many cases of post-viral complications have emerged. COVID-19 long-haulers have exhibited a range of persistent symptoms long after viral clearance. Some of these symptoms include cough, fatigue, body pains, shortness of breath, insomnia, headache, and brain fog.

Most of the patients who experience persistent symptoms were those who were admitted to the hospital due to moderate and severe COVID-19. Some of these delayed complications include encephalitis, pulmonary fibrosis, thromboembolic events, and psychiatric illness.

Related Stories

However, there is limited evidence about complications among those who were not admitted to the hospital.

Increased doctor visits

The team conducted a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient, and health insurance registries. Overall, the team determined 10,498 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 via the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test in Denmark between February 27 and May 31, 2020. Of these, the team followed 8,983 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 80,894 COVID-19 negative people during the period of two weeks to six months after their test.

The team aimed to find reports of delayed acute complications, chronic illness, hospital visits due to persistent symptoms, the use of prescription drugs. They compared the data between the two groups and evaluated the risk of starting new drugs and receiving a diagnosis of a new health condition.

Among the patients who had COVID-19, 31 percent had started new drug treatments during the follow-up period. The team also revealed that compared with those who had a negative PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, those who tested positive were at a heightened risk of starting new drugs to dilate the airways and treat migraines.

Further, those who tested positive were at an elevated risk of receiving hospital diagnoses of dyspnea or shortness of breath and venous thromboembolism compared with those who had a negative test.

COVID-19 patients had more doctor visits and outpatient hospital visits compared with SARS-CoV-2-negative individuals.

Overall, the absolute risk of delayed acute complications, new onset of chronic disease, and hospital visits for persistent symptoms two weeks to six months after SARS-CoV-2 infection that does not require hospital admission were low.

However, among those with no or mild symptoms, there was still an increased risk of receiving hospital diagnosis of dyspnea, developing venous thromboembolism, starting bronchodilator therapy, and initiating triptans compared with those who tested negative for the infection.

SARS-CoV-2 positive patients visited their doctors more after the primary infection than those who tested negative. This means that those who recovered from mild COVID-19 may still experience persistent symptoms.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2021, May 12). Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 12, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210512/Case-study-examines-prescriptions-and-healthcare-use-in-non-hospitalized-COVID-19-recoverers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers". News-Medical. 12 May 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210512/Case-study-examines-prescriptions-and-healthcare-use-in-non-hospitalized-COVID-19-recoverers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210512/Case-study-examines-prescriptions-and-healthcare-use-in-non-hospitalized-COVID-19-recoverers.aspx. (accessed May 12, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2021. Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers. News-Medical, viewed 12 May 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210512/Case-study-examines-prescriptions-and-healthcare-use-in-non-hospitalized-COVID-19-recoverers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Increased heart rate as a physiological response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine
Highly efficient immune response in asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients
Researchers show SARS-CoV-2 genes can be integrated into the human genome
The ancestor of SARS-CoV-2’s Wuhan strain was circulating in late October 2019
Can the absence of evidence of in-school SARS-CoV-2 transmission be taken as evidence of absence?
Monoclonal antibody neutralizes all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern
COVID-19 may not have appeared first in China, suggests new genomic study
Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant shows enhanced host cell entry and immune evasion

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines induce T-cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2