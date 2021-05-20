New peptides allow cannabis-derived drugs to fight pain in mice without side effects

An international team, led by researchers from Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona, Spain, David Andreu and Rafael Maldonado, has developed a peptides family that allows delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main component of Cannabis sativa, to fight pain in mice without side effects. The study, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, was carried out together with researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ??the University of Barcelona, and the University of Lisbon.

At present, there are two main types of pain relievers prescribed based on the severity of the pain. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen or paracetamol) are often used to treat mild pain, while opioids are used for severe pain.

These, although effective, have significant addictive potential. A therapeutic window is not covered between these extremes, as there is a lack of safe and effective drugs to treat moderate chronic or neuropathic pain (such as that caused by nerve damage for people with diabetes or herpes). In this scenario, cannabis-derived drugs have an excellent opportunity to provide relief, but their therapeutic use is limited by their side effects, including problems with memory and other cognitive functions.

THC produces analgesia by binding to cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptors. However, these receptors interact with the serotonin receptor 5HT2A, and this interaction causes memory loss when THC is present. To address this problem, the interaction between the two receptors must be avoided. That is why scientists from the Proteomics and Protein Chemistry Research Group and the Neuropharmacology-Neurophar Laboratory have designed and produced peptides that interrupt the interaction between the two receptors, so the THC can ease pain without activating the serotonin receptor.

In a previous study, when researchers injected a peptide into the brains of mice, the memory problems caused by THC decreased. Based on molecular dynamics simulations and current pharmaceutical chemistry strategies, the researchers have optimized the original prototype by developing a smaller peptide with high stability, allowing oral administration while increasing its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier to access and act on brain cells.

After administering mice with the peptide orally, along with an injection of THC, they assessed pain threshold and memory capacity. Mice treated with both THC and the optimized peptide obtained the benefits of THC in relieving pain and also showed better memory compared to those treated with THC alone.

Our results suggest that the optimized peptide is an ideal candidate for reducing the cognitive side effects of pain treatment with cannabis derivatives,"

Rafael Maldonado, Professor of Pharmacology, Department of Experimental and Health Sciences (DCEXS), Universitat Pompeu Fabra - Barcelona

Related Stories

"Given the results obtained so far, the team is motivated to advance in the development of this promising candidate discovered," explains David Andreu, UPF Professor of Chemistry.

"The INNOValora programme will allow us to partially cover the proof-of-concept experiment in chronic pain that we need to ensure investors' participation in the project," says Maria Gallo, a PhD student from the Proteomics and Protein Chemistry group at the DCEXS-UPF, whose doctoral thesis recapitulates much of the project's experimental work.

"We envision the use of the peptide in combination with THC as the first drug approved by the EMA / FDA for the treatment of chronic pain," concludes Rafael Maldonado.

These results have been the basis for an international patent application that is expected to be transferred to the pharmaceutical sector once the preclinical and clinical validation experiments required by drug regulations are completed.

Source:

Universitat Pompeu Fabra - Barcelona

Journal reference:

Gallo, M., et al. (2021) orally Active Peptide Vector Allows Using Cannabis to Fight Pain While Avoiding Side Effects. Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. doi.org/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.1c00484.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smoking cannabis alters key visual functions but many users lack awareness of it
Two repurposed drugs and a blue dye show potential as SARS-CoV-2 entry inhibitors
Medical cannabis use for severe childhood epilepsy may be linked to early puberty
Generic drugs for hypertension offer a great alternative to brand-name counterparts
Rehabilitation science expert welcomes exercise recommendations for people with chronic pain
Novel CBD analog alleviates pain in mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy
Parental use of cannabis impacts how teens think about cannabis use
Early cannabis use may increase risk of developing heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Previously approved drugs starting points for COVID-19 therapeutics