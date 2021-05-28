Aptamer Group collaborates with world-leading pharmaceutical company to evaluate Optimer technology

Aptamer Group, the developer of diagnostic and therapeutic Optimer™ reagents, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”).

The agreement will allow Aptamer Group to assess their Optimer technology with a new target class, with the potential for incorporation into Takeda’s drug development process. Following the development of specific Optimer reagents to the agreed range of targets, the Optimers will be available to Takeda to evaluate for the feasibility of working with their drug compounds.

Optimers are optimized aptamer reagents. Based on oligonucleotide molecules, Optimers can bind specifically to a target molecule to act as an antibody alternative. Their ability to fold into distinct secondary or tertiary structures gives them high target affinity and specific binding toward the selected targets. They are emerging as promising alternatives in a range of applications.

I am delighted to have established this collaboration for critical assay reagents with Takeda, who are global pharmaceutical leaders. Co-development relationships such as this offer the opportunity to leverage each party’s expertise for the delivery of new and innovative tools for clinical and bio-therapeutic applications. This partnership is a great endorsement of the value of Aptamer Group’s technology in targeting novel biopharmaceuticals and I look forward to working together with Takeda and reporting on progress.” Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group