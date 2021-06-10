Aptamer Group Ltd appoints Jordan Clark as Chief Commercial Officer

Aptamer Group, the developer of Optimer biotherapeutics and diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Clark as Chief Commercial Officer at Aptamer Group with immediate effect.

Jordan joins Aptamer from Diaceutics PLC, where he held the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Jordan will lead the Group’s commercial strategy and business development activities and will drive the commercialisation of the Optimer technology across diagnostic and therapeutic sectors.

Jordan Clark trained in Biomedical and Clinical Sciences at Cambridge University NHS Trust and has over 10 years’ commercial experience in the life science sector at the intersect of diagnostics and therapeutics. As part of the executive team at Diaceutics, he successfully navigated the listing of the company on the London Stock Exchange and led the company to high revenue growth over a 5 year period.

The appointment of Jordan completes a five strong Senior Leadership Team at Aptamer, which along with Jordan, comprises: Mark Vaux (Chief Operating Officer), Dr David Bunka (Chief Technical Officer), Eleanor Courtmann-Stock (Chief Financial Officer) and Dr Arron Tolley (Chief Executive Officer), all of which are Board directors.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am delighted that Jordan has joined the team at Aptamer to drive the commercial strategy and lead the commercial operations for the Optimer technology. During the past year we have made considerable progress demonstrating the power of the Optimer technology both as research tools and as a therapeutic platform in collaboration with our partners. Jordan joins us after spending over 10 years in senior commercial positions in successful healthcare companies. I am very confident that his wealth of market knowledge and experience will allow Jordan to build on our early successes to help deliver the potential of this exciting technology.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jordan Clark said:

“I am pleased to be joining Aptamer Group at this exciting point in the development of the Optimer technology. I see many opportunities to leverage the unique strengths of Optimer platform for both diagnostics and therapeutics to benefit patients. I relish the opportunity to work with the Senior Leadership Team to drive the commercial strategy forward and help the Optimer platform reach its full potential.”

