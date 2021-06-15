Research provides insights into why COVID-19 patients develop severe blood clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening.

The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

Previous research has established that blood clotting is a significant cause of death in patients with Covid-19. To understand why that clotting happens, the researchers analyzed blood samples that were taken from patients with Covid-19 in the Beaumont Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Dublin.

Related Stories

They found that the balance between a molecule that causes clotting, called von Willebrand Factor (VWF), and its regulator, called ADAMTS13, is severely disrupted in patients with severe Covid-19.

When compared to control groups, the blood of Covid-19 patients had higher levels of the pro-clotting VWF molecules and lower levels of the anti-clotting ADAMTS13. Furthermore, the researchers identified other changes in proteins that caused the reduction of ADAMTS13.

Our research helps provide insights into the mechanisms that cause severe blood clots in patients with Covid-19, which is critical to developing more effective treatments."

Dr Jamie O'Sullivan, study's corresponding author and research lecturer within the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology at RCSI

"While more research is needed to determine whether targets aimed at correcting the levels of ADAMTS13 and VWF may be a successful therapeutic intervention, it is important that we continue to develop therapies for patients with Covid-19. Covid-19 vaccines will continue to be unavailable to many people throughout the world, and it is important that we provide effective treatments to them and to those with breakthrough infections."

Source:

RCSI

Journal reference:

Ward, S.E., et al. (2021) ADAMTS13 regulation of VWF multimer distribution in severe COVID-19. Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. doi.org/10.1111/jth.15409.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reports self-disinfecting polymer surfaces that can inactivate SARS-CoV-2
Researchers identify common epitopes across SARS-CoV-2 viral variants
Could the intranasal route be an alternate avenue of COVID-19 vaccination?
Plant-based food can reduce heart disease risk by 10% research shows
What is the role of monoclonal antibody therapy in treating COVID-19?
Could COVID-19 vaccinations or prior infections protect against other coronaviruses?
COLCORONA study shows that colchicine can reduce complications in certain COVID-19 patients
Intensity and duration of SARS-CoV-2 immunity may depend on ABO blood group

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Single BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine dose reduces risk of COVID-19 by nearly 52%, matching clinical trial data