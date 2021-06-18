Increased levels of moderate and vigorous physical activity can curb arterial stiffening in children

According to a recent Finnish study, higher levels of moderate and vigorous physical activity can curb arterial stiffening already in childhood. However, sedentary time or aerobic fitness were not linked to arterial health. The results, based on the ongoing Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) Study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland, were published in the Journal of Sports Sciences. The study was made in collaboration among researchers from the University of Jyväskylä, University of Eastern Finland, the Norwegian School of Sport sciences, and the University of Cambridge.

Arterial stiffening predisposes to heart diseases, but physical activity reduces the risk

Stiffened arteries are one of the first signs of increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, and stiffening of the arteries has been observed even in children. High levels of physical activity, reduced sedentary time and good physical fitness form the basis for prevention of cardiovascular diseases in adulthood, but little is known about their role in promoting arterial health in primary school children.

Our study showed that increased levels of moderate and vigorous physical activity were linked to more elastic arteries and better dilatation capacity. However, our results also suggest that the positive effects of moderate and vigorous physical activity on arterial health are partly explained by their positive effects on body composition."

Dr. Eero Haapala, Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, University of Jyväskylä

Moderate and vigorous physical activity are important for cardiovascular health

Related Stories

The researchers found the healthiest arteries in children with the highest levels of moderate and vigorous physical activity, but similar associations were not observed with sedentary time or light intensity activity.

"The key message of our study is that, starting from childhood, increasing moderate and vigorous physical activity is central in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases," says Haapala. "However, it is worth remembering that every step is important, because reducing sedentary time and increasing light physical activity have various health effects, even though they may not have direct effects on the arteries."

The study investigated the association of physical activity, sedentary time, and aerobic fitness and changes in them over 2-year follow-up with arterial stiffness and dilatation capacity in 245 children aged 6 to 8 years at the beginning of the study. Physical activity was measured using a combined heart rate and movement monitor and arterial stiffness and dilatation capacity using pulse contour analysis. Body composition was measured using a DXA device.

Source:

University of Jyväskylä

Journal reference:

Korhonen, M., et al. (2021) Longitudinal associations of physical activity, sedentary time, and cardiorespiratory fitness with arterial health in children – the PANIC study. Journal of Sports Sciences. doi.org/10.1080/02640414.2021.1912450.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nintendo Wii therapy can help improve balance in children with cerebral palsy
Examining how the consumption of ultra-processed foods increases adiposity in children
ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, behavioral disorders
Study offers overview of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children
Corticosteroids may effectively treat children who develop a serious disorder after COVID-19
Study suggests COVID-19 in children is milder than the flu
Researchers find brain alterations in obese children
Children of well-educated parents survive more often than others

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Physical activity could mitigate the effects of stress, burnout among health care workers