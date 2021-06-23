Genetic risk score predicts onset and severity of scoliosis in adolescents

In a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, investigators developed and validated a genetic risk score for predicting the onset and severity of the most common type of scoliosis in adolescents--called adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS). AIS causes spinal deformities in as many as 3% of youth, and because its heritability is high, genetic data could help improve detection.

Use of the score may help clinicians identify children at risk of developing AIS who could benefit from preventive therapies.

We found that a risk score based on genome-wide association study data could predict not only susceptibility to AIS, but also its severity. We hope our findings will be useful for personalized medicine."

Chikashi Terao, MD, PhD, Study Senior Author, Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, RIKEN

