ERS Genomics and Nippon Gene sign CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Nippon Gene Co., Ltd (Nippon Gene), a manufacturer of genetic engineering research reagents and diagnostic reagents for humans, animals, and plants, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting Nippon Gene access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

Nippon Gene is a biotechnology company manufacturing and providing research reagents, across Japan. The portfolio of reagents for research includes enzymes, buffers and reagents for LAMP and PCR kits. Nippon Gene also provides plant disease diagnostic kits, allergen detection kits, and antibiotics detection kits in addition to pregnancy and ovulation tests. The license from ERS Genomics will allow Nippon Gene to develop, manufacture, and sell research reagents using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: “Our portfolio of Japanese companies taking a license to the CRISPR/Cas9 technology is growing rapidly, and we are very pleased to be working with Nippon Gene. Supporting the company with this license agreement will allow them to continue providing crucial reagents to the life science research community.”

Shinji Kanayama, President of Nippon Gene, commented: “CRISPR/Cas9 technology has revolutionized life science research, becoming an important technology applied across a variety of fields. The license from ERS Genomics, granting us access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents, will enable us to supply a wide range of research reagents in the field of gene editing. We will continue to expand our genome-editing related reagents to support the advancement and development of cutting-edge life sciences.”