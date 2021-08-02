Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections

As vaccination efforts against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continue globally, scientists and public health officials are dealing with the threat of breakthrough infections. Scientists call such cases "breakthrough" infections because the virus has broken through the protective barrier provided by the vaccine.

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that in a very small number of cases, people with breakthrough infections might suffer long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan in Israel and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston revealed that although the BNT162b2 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective (94% efficacy), rare breakthrough infections carry an infectious potential and pose a unique challenge. Since these infections are mostly asymptomatic, they may increase the risk of viral spread to vulnerable populations.

Study: Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers. Image Credit: Roman Yanushevsky / Shutterstock
Study: Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers. Image Credit: Roman Yanushevsky / Shutterstock

Vaccine efforts and breakthrough infections

To curb the spread of the virus, vaccination efforts have commenced in most countries. Currently, nearly 4.11 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

Since its rollout in late 2020 in Israel, the BNT162b2 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech has been highly effective in preventing clinically significant COVID-19.

However, vaccine recipients have experienced breakthrough infections in a small number of cases, a phenomenon described in other countries and health care institutions.

The study

In the current study, the researchers studied 1,497 vaccinated health care workers at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel. They identified breakthrough infections by conducting extensive evaluations of health care workers who developed symptoms or had known infection exposure. These included epidemiologic investigations, repeat reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assays, antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic testing (Ag-RDT), and genome sequencing.

Related Stories

The team also matched patients with breakthrough infections who had antibody titers collected within a week before SARS-CoV-2 detection, also called the peri-infection period, with four to five uninfected controls.

The neutralizing antibody titers in patients during the peri-infection period were lower than those uninfected controls. Higher peri-infection neutralizing antibody titers were tied to lower infectivity.

The study findings also revealed that among the vaccinated health care workers in the study, only 39 were infected despite being vaccinated. Of these patients, 19 percent developed symptoms that lasted for at least six weeks, also called long-COVID. The symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain, headache, and loss of smell and taste.

"Most breakthrough infections were mild or asymptomatic, although persistent symptoms did occur," the team noted.

The B.1.1.7 variant or Alpha variant was found in 85 percent of samples tested. Also, about 74 percent of patients had a high viral load at some point during the infection. However, of these patients, only 17 had a positive result on the Ag-RDT, and there were no secondary infections reported.

In a nutshell, the researchers concluded that among the fully vaccinated health care workers, the incidence of breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 was tied to the neutralizing antibody titers during the peri-infection period.

"We found that the difference in the peak titers of neutralizing and IgG antibodies between cases and controls was more strongly associated with the risk of infection than the difference in the peri-infection titers," the team concluded.

COVID-19 global case

To date, there more than 198 million infections from SARS-CoV-2 have been reported globally. Of these, over 4.22 million have died due to the infection.

The United States reports the highest number of cases, reaching over 35 million, followed by India, with a staggering 31.6 million cases. The other countries reporting surging COVID-19 cases include Brazil with 19.93 million cases, France, with 6.2 million cases, Russia, with 6.2 million cases, and the United Kingdom, with 5.9 million cases.

Source:
Journal reference:
  • Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers List of authors. Moriah Bergwerk, M.B., B.S., Tal Gonen, B.A., Yaniv Lustig, Ph.D., Sharon Amit, M.D., Marc Lipsitch, Ph.D., Carmit Cohen, Ph.D., Michal Mandelboim, Ph.D., Einav Gal Levin, M.D., Carmit Rubin, N.D., Victoria Indenbaum, Ph.D., Ilana Tal, R.N., Ph.D., Malka Zavitan, R.N., M.A., Neta Zuckerman, Ph.D., Adina Bar-Chaim, Ph.D., Yitshak Kreiss, M.D., and Gili Regev-Yochay, M.D. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109072

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2021, August 02). Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 02, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210802/Study-examined-1497-full-vaccinated-healthcare-workers-for-breakthrough-infections.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections". News-Medical. 02 August 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210802/Study-examined-1497-full-vaccinated-healthcare-workers-for-breakthrough-infections.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210802/Study-examined-1497-full-vaccinated-healthcare-workers-for-breakthrough-infections.aspx. (accessed August 02, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2021. Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections. News-Medical, viewed 02 August 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210802/Study-examined-1497-full-vaccinated-healthcare-workers-for-breakthrough-infections.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New report could help enhance use of VR and AR in healthcare education
Smell loss patients are being failed by healthcare professionals, study reveals
How has extensive media coverage of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine-related fatal events impacted healthcare services in Norway?
Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress focuses on accessible and affordable healthcare
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust partners with Luscii to provide at-home monitoring platform for heart failure patients
Better healthcare processes can reduce the risk of delirium among elderly patients
One dose of mRNA vaccine reduced COVID risk for at least four months in health care workers
Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 could last longer than originally believed

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study reports low SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated healthcare workers