SpeeDx expands product line of research reagents for SARS-CoV-2 variant analysis

Aug 18 2021Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, have expanded their product line of research reagents for COVID-19 variant analysis to include a mutation connected to the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern (VOC).

PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 P681R Delta is a single well research mix designed to detect the P681R spike mutation of SARS-CoV-2 found in B.1.617.2 (Delta) VOC1, in addition to an RdRp gene target of SARS-CoV-2. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the tests can be used with liquid handling automation and reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by focusing downstream activities only on key samples of interest. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recently launched PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping product line utilizes the company’s unique universal substrate approach and patented multiplexing technology to offer a streamlined solution to labs seeking to identify key VOCs in their positive SARS-CoV-2 sample population.

We’re seeing labs around the globe struggling to keep up with requests for sequencing positive specimens as they contribute to the monitoring of VOCs. Incorporating a PCR-based variant identification approach compatible with their COVID-19 frontline testing workflow is a straightforward solution to remove laboratory bottlenecks and focus attention on the samples that are truly required for further investigation.”

Colin Denver, CEO, SpeeDx

PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 P681R Delta is a single well mix designed to detect the P681R spike mutation of SARS-CoV-2 found in B.1.617.2 (Delta) VOC1, in addition to an RdRp gene target of SARS-CoV-2. This reagent is the second product in the PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping portfolio and can be used as a stand-alone reflex or combined with PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Alpha/Beta/Gamma+. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the tests can be used with liquid handling automation and reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by focusing downstream activities only on key samples of interest.

Source:

SpeeDx

